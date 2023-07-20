A last hurrah as Connie calls time on fair

A bumper two days at the Palace Hotel saw hundreds flock to Connie’s Fair and enjoy a host of local crafters and stalls.

And perhaps it was a fitting end of an era with Connie Chiappino calling time on her Scottish Week fair on Wednesday, deciding it was time to hand over the reins to some new blood.

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, Connie said: “Rhiannon Jewellery had a busy two days and I cannot thank all my loyal customers and others for supporting my wee business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s been a crazy couple of days and I’m absolutely shattered but wish to give Stella Wyllie a huge thanks for lugging all my stuff and helping me on my stall.

Hair bows and bands galore.

"And my loyal crafters who laid on a beautiful array of their goods

“The guides were fabulous with the refreshments and The Palace Hotel was a huge help with the set up.

“Footfall was down this year but the rain didn’t help this year.

“I have made the right decision and this was my final year of organising this Scottish Week Fair.

Plenty on offer to make your home smell fabulous.

"I will be stepping down as organiser to let some fresh blood take it over next year.

"It’s a lot of work and my health comes first so I will not be involved at all with this Fair from now on.

"I’m absolutely shattered and need to look after myself.

"I’m already prepping for my own fair at the Waterside Inn in November and I will be continuing with it as it’s been part of my business for many years.”

Connie Chiappino has been a Scottish Week stalwart for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on her announcement, Scottish Week chair, Karen Day, said: “You are amazing and will be a great miss.

"I speak on behalf of the whole of Peterhead Scottish Week by saying thank you.”

Connie’s announcement resulted in praise from throughout the town.

Writing on Facebook, Lynne Taylor said: “What a fabulous achievement you have had with the fair over the years. Well done.”

The Goaty Soap Company were there.

Margaret Whyte said: “Time to rest Connie. Loved the fair again this year.”

Moira Buchan said: “Connie, you have been an inspiration for a lot of people over the years. You are a star and you deserve a break. Enjoy it.”