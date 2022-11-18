A health walk and a free bowl of soup at Aden

The Friends of Aden Country Park are offering a free bowl of soup for everyone who attends the Aden Health Walks.

The walk and soup will be held up until the end of March.

The Aden Health Walks are held fortnightly in Aden Country Park and are part of the Paths for All Health Walks network.

The Friends of Aden are a group of volunteers who introduced the health walks to Aden Country Park in 2021. The walks are held every second Friday at 10am and last between 40 minutes and one hour.

The walks are suitable for all ages and abilities and walkers can go at their own pace.

The group is led by volunteer walk leaders who take the group around different routes in the park.

The Friends of Aden have successfully secured funding from the Aberdeenshire communities mental health and wellbeing fund to offer all walkers a free bowl of soup in the Aden Café after the walk.

The Aden Skills Development and Events Officer, Justine Tough said: “The Aden Health Walks have benefited peoples physical and mental wellbeing since they started in 2021.

"The group are delighted to have been successful in securing funding to provide walkers with a bowl of soup.

"The introduction of the free bowl of soup will hopefully encourage more people to join the health walk group and socialise in the park over the winter months.”

If you would like to find out more information about the Aden Health Walks or would

like to go along to a walk please contact the Aden Skills Development & Events Officer at [email protected] or visit the Aden Country Park Facebook page at: Aden Country Park Mintlaw.

If you would like more information on the benefits of Health Walks, please visit the Paths for All website: https://www.pathsforall.org.uk/health-walks

Meanwhile, kids young and old are gearing up to enjoy the park’s Elf Experience which is being held on Sunday, December 11.