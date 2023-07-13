A fond farewell to RSM Collis

RSM Collis has been part of the Peterhead detachment for nearly six-and-a-half years.
She was presented with a pennant by Major McIntosh, Officer Commanding Somme Company, in recognition of her years of service.
Commandant, Colonel Rae, also presented RSM Collis with a memento box to store memories of her time as a cadet.
He also identified that the Cadet RSM had been a pleasure to work with over the years, and looks forward to seeing her come back as an adult volunteer in the very near future.
Haste ye back, RSM!