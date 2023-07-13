All Sections
A fond farewell to RSM Collis

The entire Peterhead Army Cadet detachment recently gathered to bid a fond farewell to RSM Collis.
By Morag Kuc
Published 13th Jul 2023, 09:04 BST

RSM Collis has been part of the Peterhead detachment for nearly six-and-a-half years.

She was presented with a pennant by Major McIntosh, Officer Commanding Somme Company, in recognition of her years of service.

Commandant, Colonel Rae, also presented RSM Collis with a memento box to store memories of her time as a cadet.

RSM Collis is presented with a pennant by Major McIntoshRSM Collis is presented with a pennant by Major McIntosh
He also identified that the Cadet RSM had been a pleasure to work with over the years, and looks forward to seeing her come back as an adult volunteer in the very near future.

Haste ye back, RSM!

