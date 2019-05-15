A Fife mum’s labour of love inspires storytelling session in Kirkcaldy

A children’s story written by Fife mum Gill White as a labour of love for her little boy is to be brought to life with a free storytelling session taking place at Kirkcaldy Galleries this month.

Inspired by her son Leo’s fight with a rare form of epilepsy, Gill, who is from St Andrews, made him the star of a story, titled Leo and the Lightning Dragons, illustrated by Ladybank artist Gilli B.

A storytelling session will be taking place at Kirkcaldy Galleries on May 24.

All royalties from sales of Leo and the Lighting Dragons are being donated to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland – better known as CHAS.

Leo was born with Ohtahara Syndrome – an extremely rare form of epilepsy which causes seizures and developmental delays.

Just three days after entering the world, doctors switched off his ventilator and told Gill and her husband Andrew to say goodbye. Shortly after, Leo fought back and took his first unsupported breath.

He has been defying the odds ever since and is now three years-old.

You may also be interested in:

Jocky Wilson subject of new BBC documentary

Shareece to take on skydive for Kirkcaldy hospice in memory of her Pops

Fife theatre plan moves forward as licence is granted

In conjunction with Rachel House in Kinross, Leo and his family receive assistance from the ground-breaking CHAS at Home service.

This outreach involves sending trained carers into the community to offer respite and nursing to families either in remote locations or in cases where it’s easier for children to be looked after in the comfort of their own home.

Gill said: “The response to Leo’s book has been incredible, I am blown away by the reviews, as well as the support we have received.

“A reprint had to be ordered only a week after publication, which was just amazing for us! “This particular event will be great fun for all kids, with colouring in, storytelling, shield and crown making, book signing and music. We also have a selection of sensory items for the kids to play with, which have proven popular so far.”

The event at Kirkcaldy Galleries takes place at 3.30pm on May 24 and lasts an hour. Tickets are free but booking is advisable. Visit: www.onfife.com/whats-on/detail/kirkcaldy-galleries-leo-and-lightning-dragons