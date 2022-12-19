A fairytale evening at Peterhead Panto

Usually when I do these reviews there is always a standout performer who just edges it over the rest of the cast.

Nanny Bubbles and Buttons contemplate how to stuff the turkey.

But this year I’m struggling to find one, because, quite simply, all the leads were superb.

Grant Ogston as Nanny Belinda Bubbles aka Fairy Liquid, had the audience in the palm of his (her) hand.

A panto stalwart I think Grant has definitely found his niche in the yearly production.

Not exactly the hat Tina wanted.

Rhea Forman as Buttons was fantastic with comic timing and a bumbling bouncy enthusiasm that was a instant hit with the audience.

Cinderella was the perfect role for Lynn Sandison who has a beautiful voice and great stage presence.

The enthusiastic last night audience had plenty of boos for Angela Ireland aka Baroness Beatrice Belger...and quite rightly too She was evil!

And then we have Tina and Isa, the Ugly Sisters, with a laugh I can still hear now!

Cinderella dreams of a better life.

They were excellent in all aspects of ugliness from their make-up to their facial expressions and their whining accents.

David Wilson as Dundonnie played the perfect aide to Shovonne Cordiner’s Prince James Cruden, and again a wonderful pairing from the directors.

And a shout out too to Clair Daniel as Harry who ‘hated Christmas!’ after having her hat store ransacked.

The wonderful Blue, Pink and Purple chorus were all on point and they were all fantastic –there will be many proud mums and dads out there!

No job too big for Fairy Liquid!

The music was foot-tapping and sing-a-long, even if the words had changed to your favourite 80s tune, and the orchestra, who rarely get a mention in these reviews, should stand up and take a bow.

And it was an extremely nice touch to see the back stage team out in front of the audience for the show finale, which added to the bubbles and the giant bang ticker tape was the perfect ending to a wonderful two hours.

Directors Iain Small, Stephanie Wemyss and Calum Anderson should give themselves a well deserved pat on the back, as should the script writers, Callum and Iain, Claire Daniel and Grant Ogston.

The costume team of Kathryn Buchan, Shona Cordiner, Gill Chalk, Lynn Daniel and Laura Forbes should also take a bow. The costumes get more elaborate and colourful each year.

A fitting finale for a fantastic show.

And special mention to the technical team who came up with a wonderful transformation scene which saw gasps from the audience.

There are, of course, many more behind the scenes who work all year long to make the show the success it is, but there’s not enough space to thank them all.

There’s a reason why Peterhead Panto tickets are like gold dust and this show is a clear example as to why.

They raise the bar each and every year and that’s what keeps the audiences coming back for more, myself included.

I can’t wait to see what 2023 brings us, but I’m sure it will be bigger and better than this year.

Oh, one more thing...

Down i n their Drummers Corner the Drum was finished.

