'A bit of a fixer upper' Victorian attic flat on sale on Rothesay for £10,000

A Victorian attic flat in Rothesay is on sale for £10,000.

The cubbyhole in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Argyll and Bute, has some original fittings including a porcelain sink and scraps of floral wallpaper.

It has no gas connection but does have electricity and running water, and is in a mansion-style fronted house with views over Rothesay Bay.

The two-bed home has a lounge, assumed former kitchen and a separate toilet off the top floor of the common close.

The nearest beach, Ettrick Bay, is five miles away.

It will be sold by Auction House Scotland at their in-room auction taking place at 2pm on March 23 at the Radisson RED hotel, 25 Tunnel Street, Glasgow.

A spokesman for Auction House Scotland said: "Upon completion of the renovation works, the flat could be an ideal holiday home or holiday rental for an investor."

