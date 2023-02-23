John Motson’s unforgettable voice scripted some of the most memorable football moments for more than 50 years.
For many he was the voice of football – having a profound effect on those who enjoyed, grew up and worked in the sport.
From the Crazy Gang to Ronnie Radford’s rocket and the voice for millions on the FIFA game series, we back at some of those quotes which helped write ‘Motty’ into football folklore.
1. The Crazy Gang beats the Culture Club
In 1988, Wimbledon upset the odds to defeat newly-crowned league champions Liverpool 1-0 and win the FA Cup. The Dons’ memorable triumph was secured by a goal from Lawrie Sanchez and an historic penalty save by Dave Beasant, who became the first goalkeeper to do so in the final of the game’s oldest knockout competition. Motson confessed his pay-off line at the full-time whistle was “definitely spur of the moment” – but it helped sum up the sheer disbelief at the most unexpected of results at Wembley.
Photo: Adam Davy
2. "This is almost fantasy football."
Motson captured on an incredible night for Norwich, as a Jeremy Goss volley sets them on the way to a 2-1 win over the mighty Bayern Munich in the UEFA Cup in October 199, branding the style of play almost "fantasy football".
Photo: Fiona Hanson
3. The making of Motson? Ronnie Radford’s rocket
Hereford United's Ronnie Radford considered to be the scorer of one of the FA Cups best goals, Radford's long-range stunner on a quagmire of a pitch for Hereford against top flight side Newcastle helped the non-league club to a huge cup shock in 1972. Motson said: “Now Tudor has gone down for Newcastle. Radford again…. what a goal! What a goal! Radford the scorer. Ronnie Radford – the crowd are invading the pitch… and now it will take some time to clear the field.”
Photo: PA Photos
4. Football 101 - Tigana, Platini – Goal!
With none of the Home Nations having qualified, there was limited television coverage of the then eight-tournament 1984 European Championship in France, with only two matches broadcast live – and one of those was the final. To get there, the hosts, driven on by the ‘magic square’ of Michel Platini, Alain Giresse, Luis Fernandez and Jean Tigana, played out one of the most memorable matches in the tournament’s history against Portugal in Marseille, and Motson was once again behind the mic, albeit for the late-night highlights. In stunningly simple fashion Motson effortlessly captured the moment writing: "Tigana, Platini – Goal"
Photo: Martyn Hayhow