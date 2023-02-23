4 . Football 101 - Tigana, Platini – Goal!

With none of the Home Nations having qualified, there was limited television coverage of the then eight-tournament 1984 European Championship in France, with only two matches broadcast live – and one of those was the final. To get there, the hosts, driven on by the ‘magic square’ of Michel Platini, Alain Giresse, Luis Fernandez and Jean Tigana, played out one of the most memorable matches in the tournament’s history against Portugal in Marseille, and Motson was once again behind the mic, albeit for the late-night highlights. In stunningly simple fashion Motson effortlessly captured the moment writing: "Tigana, Platini – Goal"

Photo: Martyn Hayhow