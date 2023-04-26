All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
18 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
18 minutes ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
52 minutes ago London Marathon’s tribute to runner who died following Sunday’s race
1 hour ago Jeremy Clarkson responds to idea of buying BBC’s Top Gear rights
1 hour ago King Charles rebuffs Heathrow Airport offer
3 hours ago McFly announce ‘Power to Play’ UK tour - how to buy tickets

66-million-year-old fossil of sturgeon is the first to be found in Africa

A fossil of a sturgeon estimated to be more than 66 million years old is the first to be found in Africa.

By Ben Mitchell
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 12:38 BST
 Comment

The sturgeon, declared a “royal fish” by King Edward II in 1324, was previously thought to have only lived in the cooler waters of the northern hemisphere, excluding Africa.

But now this specimen has been discovered in Morocco by University of Portsmouth palaeontologist Professor David Martill.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He found it when he was visiting a well-known Moroccan fossil site during a field trip last November.

A photo issued by University of Portsmouth of a fossil of a sturgeon estimated to be more than 66 million years old that has been the first to be found in AfricaA photo issued by University of Portsmouth of a fossil of a sturgeon estimated to be more than 66 million years old that has been the first to be found in Africa
A photo issued by University of Portsmouth of a fossil of a sturgeon estimated to be more than 66 million years old that has been the first to be found in Africa

He said: “I found a piece of rock with bucklers – the bony external plates found on these heavily armoured fish – and I knew straight away it was a sturgeon.

“It was a surprising discovery because all sturgeon species have been exclusively found in the northern hemisphere in the past.

“They’ve been located in North America, Europe, Russian Asia, Chinese Asia, but never in South America, Australia, Africa or India, which are the land masses that made up Gondwana, a supercontinent that existed around 336 million years ago and began breaking up around 150 million years ago.”

Sturgeons have long been valued for their meat and roe, which is eaten as caviar, but, as a result of overfishing along with habitat loss, many species are critically endangered, with several are on the verge of extinction in the wild.

The fish, declared as a 'royal fish' by King Edward II in 1324, was previously thought to have only lived in the cooler waters of the northern hemisphere, excluding African. But now this specimen has been discovered in Morocco by University of Portsmouth palaeontologist Professor David Martill.The fish, declared as a 'royal fish' by King Edward II in 1324, was previously thought to have only lived in the cooler waters of the northern hemisphere, excluding African. But now this specimen has been discovered in Morocco by University of Portsmouth palaeontologist Professor David Martill.
The fish, declared as a 'royal fish' by King Edward II in 1324, was previously thought to have only lived in the cooler waters of the northern hemisphere, excluding African. But now this specimen has been discovered in Morocco by University of Portsmouth palaeontologist Professor David Martill.

Prof Martill said: “Russian beluga caviar is one of the most expensive in the world. Little did we know that at one time an extremely rare African sturgeon could have been a source of this delicacy.”

Sturgeon are considered a living fossil because their ancestors date back to the era of the dinosaurs, more than 200 million years ago.

They can grow up to 23ft (7m) in length and have been recorded to reach a weight of 1.5 tonnes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 1324, King Edward II declared them to be royal fish and any found in the waters around England and Wales are technically still owned by the British monarchy, along with whales and dolphins.

Prof Martill said the oldest example was found on Dorset’s Jurassic Coast, and added: “This new Moroccan species complicates models of the location of the origin of this important group of fish that is typically so widespread in the northern hemisphere.”

The specimen, whose discovery is recorded in the journal Cretaceous Research, is now in the collection of the University King Hassan II in Casablanca.

Related topics:AfricaUniversity of Portsmouth
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.