He will perform at The Big Top in the Royal Highland Centre on June 14. Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow (Friday, February 19) at 10am via GigsInScotland.com

Sharing the news with fans on social media, 50 Cent said: “JUST ANNOUNCED.

“Fresh from his performance at the Super Bowl Half Time show, 50cent announces a headline show at The Big Top, Highland Centre.”

50 Cent made a surprise appearance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, joining Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige at the event. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

In addition, 50 Cent will be playing huge gigs at London’s Wembley Arena this summer and headlining Manchester’s Parklife festival.

It’s a rare visit to Scotland for the superstar US rapper, who last visited this country in November 2015, when he played in front of a sell-out crowd at the SSE Hyrdo in Glasgow.

On that occasion, The Scotsman music writer Fiona Shepherd recalled that 50 Cent short-changed his Glasgow audience by vanishing for part of the set.

In her review of the gig, she wrote: ‘Bras were thrown. Bass heavy hits such as Candy Shop and 21 Questions came thick and fast. In Da Club, one of the more memorable hooks, delivered a precision mix of voices over an efficiently funky beat.

‘But by then, Jackson presumably considered his work here to be done, as he strolled off and on stage for the rest of the show, leaving the G-Unit boys to hold the fort as the momentum they had worked to build gradually slipped away along with sections of the audience’.

News of the Edinburgh gig comes just days after 50 Cent joined fellow hip hop heavyweights for the Super Bowl half-time show making a surprise performance in which he appeared hanging upside down.

The US rapper was suspended by his feet from the ceiling of the housing-style set inside the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Flipping the right way up and dropping down onto a dancefloor he broke into a rendition of his hit song In Da Club.

The rapper later poked fun at his strange and somewhat humorous entrance on social media.

Posting a meme of a straining boy with a pronounced forehead vein he wrote: “Waiting for @SnoopDogg and @drdre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again?”

50 Cent joined the all star line-up of the show, which also included Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

The platinum-selling artist has cemented himself into the Hip Hop Hall of Fame, with tracks including 'In Da Club', 'Candy Shop' and 'P.I.M.P' among his best-known numbers.

Hailing from an area of Queens known as South Jamaica, 50 Cent has spent a large portion of his life in and around New York City.

Now, though, the rapper has moved cross-country to a locale he describes as “a little more hospitable” than the city that saw him receive nine gunshot wounds and two broken legs outside his grandmother’s house in 2000.

It’s a move that follows his 2017 emergence from bankruptcy after repaying debts of more than 22 million dollars (£17.6 million) nearly five years earlier than was ordered by a Connecticut court.

