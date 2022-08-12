34-year-old man dies in dog attack in Fareham

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has died after a dog attack in a park in Hampshire.

The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics at a recreation ground in the town of Fareham on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services had been called to the scene on Hillson Drive at about 10.25am.

Hampshire Police said officers were speaking to people in the area and carrying out other lines of inquiry to establish how the man died.

A 20-year-old man, who lives locally, has been arrested on suspicion of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

He has been released from custody without charge but remains under investigation, Hampshire Police said.