Hollywood heavyweights descended on the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles ahead of the 95th Academy Awards.
31 pictures from the Oscars 2023 including Brendan Fraser, Pedro Pascal, Michelle Yeoh, Lady Gaga, Daisy Edgar Jones and more on the red carpet

It was a night of high drama and high fashion in Hollywood for the 95th Academy Awards.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
1 hour ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 12:20pm

Jamie Lee Curtis and Vanessa Hudgens led 2023 Oscars arrivals, with Lady Gaga and pregnant Rihanna among stars in elegant black at the 2023 Oscars.

Nominees Brendan Fraser and Jamie Lee Curtis were among those arriving early to be greeted on the carpet which, in a departure from previous years, was the colour of champagne.

Here’s a round up of some of the styles on show at The Oscars this year.

Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Oscar for lead actress, attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

Michelle Yeoh, winner of the Oscar for lead actress, attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.

Photo: Doug Peters

Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Jamie Lee Curtis at the Oscars 2023

Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Jamie Lee Curtis at the Oscars 2023

Photo: PA

Brendan Fraser, winner of the best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Whale", attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles

Brendan Fraser, winner of the best performance by an actor in a leading role for "The Whale", attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles

Photo: Doug Peters

It was a full circle moment for Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan who celebrated together on stage at the Oscars, 39 years since a 12-year-old Quan starred alongside the veteran actor in Indiana Jones: Temple of Doom.

It was a full circle moment for Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan who celebrated together on stage at the Oscars, 39 years since a 12-year-old Quan starred alongside the veteran actor in Indiana Jones: Temple of Doom.

Photo: Chris Pizzello

