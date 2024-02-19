2024 AllFord entries open with celebrations planned

Fords of all shapes, sizes and ages are welcome at AllFord.

There will be a number of special celebrations at this year, as explained by a spokesperson for the organising team: “AllFord 2024 is going to be an exciting event with two very significant celebrations. Firstly, it is a barely believable 60 years since the Ford Mustang was launched in 1964.

"An iconic American ‘muscle car’ Mustang has starred on screen, race tracks, rally stages and on the roads of many countries.

"Today the very latest V8 may well be the last of its breed, whilst the Mach E is the beginning of a new electrified era. We hope to have examples of them all at AllFord in August and encourage all Mustang owners to enter and be part of a special 60th anniversary display.

2023 featured Jack Ingleby’s stunning Mk1 international rally Mustang

“Mustang in the US spawned the Capri for Europe and the UK. We plan to have them side by side AllFord, it will be a great sight!

“Another major celebration for Ford owners in the North-East this year will be the opening of the brand new Altens based Aberdeen Ford dealership for AllFord supporter TrustFord.

"Opening in March, they are already planning to bring a fabulous display to AllFord with a few surprises included!”

All Ford owners – individuals and clubs - are invited to bring their cars to the event which is a ‘Celebration of Ford through the ages’.