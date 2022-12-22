2. Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. 17/05/22

Andrew Matthews was at Paddington station for the opening of the Elizabeth line when rumours began swirling that the Queen would make a surprise visit herself – instead of her son the Earl of Wessex as planned. Andrew said: “A sudden flurry of activity saw two workmen arrive to remove the plaque that had the name of the Earl of Wessex on it to replace it with one bearing the name of Her Majesty the Queen.

Photo: Andrew Matthews