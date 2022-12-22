From the Queen’s funeral to the war in Ukraine, photographers at the Press Association have taken pictures that captured some of the year’s most historic moments.
Here they choose their favourite shots and share insight into the stories behind the images that helped define 2022.
1. The Prince of Wales (now King Charles III), Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, the then Duchess of Cambridge (now the Princess of Wales)and Princess Charlotte
Then Prince of Wales (now King Charles III), Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, the then Duchess of Cambridge (now the Princess of Wales)and Princess Charlotte on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London.
Photo: Aaron Chown
2. Queen Elizabeth II at Paddington station in London, to mark the completion of London's Crossrail project. 17/05/22
Andrew Matthews was at Paddington station for the opening of the Elizabeth line when rumours began swirling that the Queen would make a surprise visit herself – instead of her son the Earl of Wessex as planned. Andrew said: “A sudden flurry of activity saw two workmen arrive to remove the plaque that had the name of the Earl of Wessex on it to replace it with one bearing the name of Her Majesty the Queen.
Photo: Andrew Matthews
3. Players in the 51 group cross the Swilcan Bridge in low light as play continues during day one of The Open at the Old Course, St Andrews.
File photo dated 14/07/22. Jane Barlow was at The Open at St Andrews to catch an atmospheric shot of the silhouettes of South Korean golfer Mingyu Cho and his caddy just before they lost the light. Jane said: “This picture was taken at around 10.30pm as the very last group crossed the famous Swilcan Bridge on the 18th, and they just managed to complete their round in time before the low light stopped play.”
Photo: Jane Barlow
4. Alfa Romeo's Zhou Guanyu slides towards the barrier after a collision at the start of the 2022 British Grand Prix at Silverstone
Another sporting accident was caught by Tim Goode, who took a picture of the dramatic collision that sent Zhou Guanyu off-course in the British Grand Prix. Tim said: “(Guanyu) said he did not know how he survived the opening-corner accident at Silverstone. “He ended up wedged between a steel barrier and metal catch fencing after he was flipped upside down and out of control at 160mph, but emerged unscathed from one of the biggest crashes in recent Formula One memory.”
Photo: Tim Goode