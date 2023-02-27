17 pictures of Northern Lights as aurora borealis seen throughout the UK

The aurora borealis were visible across parts of Scotland last night – with many sharing their pictures across social media.

And the good news for star gazers is that the phenomenon is expected to return tonight.

The Aurora Borealis were visible across the east and west coast, with sightings in Islay, North Uist, Linlithgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, the Hebrides and even Gourock.

The moving patterns of green, blue, purple and red are caused by solar storms on the surface of the sun, which create clouds of electrically charged particles that are forcefully expelled.

Some of these particles collide with the Earth, with some becoming caught in the planet’s magnetic field, where they are attracted to the north and south poles.

This collection of particles collide with atoms and molecules already present in the atmosphere, heating them up and causing them to glow – creating the Northern Lights.

1 . The Northern Lights from Cockenzie Harbour The Northern Lights from Cockenzie Harbour via Braden Campbell Photo: Braden Campbell Photo Sales

2 . Drone imagery of the Northern Lights / Aurora Borealis over Stirling Drone imagery of the Northern Lights / Aurora Borealis over Stirling on Sunday evening (26th Feb) / Monday morning (27th Feb). Images of lights beside Stirling Castle and lights beside Wallace Monument Photo: David Wilkinson / SWNS Photo Sales

3 . The Northern Lights at Cockenzie Harbour The view from 9pm in Cockenzie harbour Photo: Braden Campbell Photo Sales

4 . The Northern Lights from Islay The Northern Lights from Islay. Jo Dicks, Bowmore, Islay Photo: Jo Dicks, Bowmore, Islay Photo Sales