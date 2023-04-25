All Sections
15 pictures of memorial service for Ken Buchanan as cortege passes through Edinburgh

The memorial service for Ken Buchanan has taken place in Edinburgh.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:43 BST

The cortege for the Scottish boxer left Leith and passed his statue before heading to St Giles.

The Scottish boxing legend, who became the undisputed world lightweight champion in 1971, died earlier this month, aged 77. Born in Edinburgh in 1945 and growing up in a council house in Portobello, Ken took up boxing at the age of eight, at Edinburgh's Sparta Club. He vowed to become world champion at the age of eight after watching a film about Joe Louis. He had major amateur success before turning professional in 1965.

Buchanan is often named in the lists of the world’s greatest boxers of all time.

The funeral procession of legendary Scottish boxing world champion Ken Buchanan MBE passes the Ken Buchanan statue ahead of a memorial service

The funeral procession of legendary Scottish boxing world champion Ken Buchanan MBE passes the Ken Buchanan statue ahead of a memorial service

The cortege for the Scottish boxer left Leith and passed his statue before heading to St Giles

The cortege for the Scottish boxer left Leith and passed his statue before heading to St Giles

A pair of white boxing gloves rest on the coffin of former boxer Ken Buchanan at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, ahead of a memorial service. The Scottish boxing great, who became the undisputed world lightweight champion in 1971, died at the beginning of the month, aged 77.

A pair of white boxing gloves rest on the coffin of former boxer Ken Buchanan at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, ahead of a memorial service. The Scottish boxing great, who became the undisputed world lightweight champion in 1971, died at the beginning of the month, aged 77.

Pipers during a memorial service for legendary Scottish boxing world champion Ken Buchanan MBE at St Giles Cathedral

Pipers during a memorial service for legendary Scottish boxing world champion Ken Buchanan MBE at St Giles Cathedral

