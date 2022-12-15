News you can trust since 1817
Which neighbourhood will be named top?

15 of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK - including two in Scotland

Do you want to get away from the tourists and find the hidden gems that only the locals know about?

By Scott McCartney
8 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 3:16pm

A new list compiled by the Telegraph has revealed the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK, with two popping up in Scotland.

The criteria that the places had to meet included having the best places to eat, drink, shop, and stay.

So what are you waiting for? Before you start making any bookings, let us show you the top 15 spots you can choose from.

1. Walcot, Bath

It has a wealth of outdoor art, the odd artisan bakery and an exciting live music venue.

2. East Oxford

This student-heavy area has a wealth of street art and eateries.

3. Wapping Wharf, Bristol

What's what? You've always wanted to see an entire street made out of shipping containers? Um . . .ok, here you go.

4. Pontcanna, Cardiff

A leafy suburb in the Welsh capital with lots to offer, and a bit of a hipster feel.

