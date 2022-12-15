15 of the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK - including two in Scotland
Do you want to get away from the tourists and find the hidden gems that only the locals know about?
A new list compiled by the Telegraph has revealed the coolest neighbourhoods in the UK, with two popping up in Scotland.
The criteria that the places had to meet included having the best places to eat, drink, shop, and stay.
So what are you waiting for? Before you start making any bookings, let us show you the top 15 spots you can choose from.
