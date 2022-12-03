News you can trust since 1817
Where is the best place in the UK to visit?

15 best places to visit in the UK in 2023 - including 3 in Scotland

A new list has been compiled which names the 15 top places in the UK to visit, and three Scottish places are among them.

By Scott McCartney
17 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 2:42pm
According to Time Out, the list advises readers of which places they should visit in 2023.

The aim was to “highlight places, many of which are ludicrously underrated, which people don’t automatically think to go to".

It was judged by a panel of editors based on the various areas’ food, drink and arts scene, along with anything exciting which is likely to bring in visitors next year.

1. Cheshire

Cheshire is ranked 15th, pictured in Little Moreton Hall.

2. Sheffield

Sheffield is ranked 14th. Why not enjoy a trip to the city centre?

3. Margate

Margate is ranked 13th. Made famous by the Chaz n' Dave song, it is a popular seaside resort.

4. Orkney

Orkney is ranked 12th. It features a wealth of sights to take in.

