15 best places to visit in the UK in 2023 - including 3 in Scotland
A new list has been compiled which names the 15 top places in the UK to visit, and three Scottish places are among them.
17 minutes ago
Updated
3rd Dec 2022, 2:42pm
According to Time Out, the list advises readers of which places they should visit in 2023.
The aim was to “highlight places, many of which are ludicrously underrated, which people don’t automatically think to go to".
It was judged by a panel of editors based on the various areas’ food, drink and arts scene, along with anything exciting which is likely to bring in visitors next year.
