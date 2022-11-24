The Queen Consort has described it as “a pleasure” to re-home Paddington bears with vulnerable children at a nursery after thousands of the toys were left in tribute to the late monarch.

Camilla chatted with dozens of youngsters cared for by Barnardo’s charity at Bow day nursery in east London, during a picnic complete with marmalade sandwiches.

She was joined by Paddington film cast members Hugh Bonneville and Madeleine Harris, and author Michael Bond’s daughter, Karen Jankel, for whom he wrote the stories.

During the visit, Camilla gave the children Paddington bear toys which members of the public had left at the Long Walk in Windsor and outside Buckingham Palace following the Queen’s death in September.

The royal family has donated more than 1,000 bears to Barnardo’s, and each toy was professionally cleaned ahead of being delivered to the charity.

1. The Queen Consort, with her equerry Captain Edwards Andersen, arrives for a special teddy bears picnic at a Barnardo's Nursery in Bow, London The Queen Consort personally delivered Paddington bears and other cuddly toys, which were left as tributes to Queen Elizabeth II at Royal Residences, to children supported by the charity. Photo: Arthur Edwards/The Sun Photo Sales

2. The Queen Consort with actor Hugh Bonneville The Queen Consort with actor Hugh Bonneville during a special teddy bears picnic at a Barnardo's Nursery in Bow, London Photo: Arthur Edwards/The Sun Photo Sales

3. The Queen Consort, with her equerry Captain Edwards Andersen During the visit, Camilla gave the children Paddington bear toys which members of the public had left at the Long Walk in Windsor and outside Buckingham Palace following the Queen’s death in September. Photo: Arthur Edwards/The Sun Photo Sales

4. The Queen Consort with the panel including the cast of Paddington The Queen Consort with (second left to right) actors Madeleine Harris, Hugh Bonneville, and the daughter of Paddington author Michael Bond, Karen Jankel, during a special teddy bears picnic at a Barnardo's Nursery in Bow, London, Photo: Arthur Edwards/The Sun Photo Sales