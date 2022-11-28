12 stunning pictures of the Northern Lights following some of the strongest displays of the Aurora Borealis of the year

Many reported seeing the Northern Lights over the weekend.
The ethereal light display also known as Aurora Borealis have been seen across Scotland, Norway Iceland and other countries this year – with some stunning images coming over the weekend with some strongest northern lights displays of the year.
With solar activity expected to increase, some areas in the northern hemisphere have enjoyed remarkable sights with entire skies filled with colour, including rarer purple and pink lights.
Northern Lights are caused when charged particles from solar storms travel towards Earth and react with atmospheric gases.
1. The northern lights over Villingaholtskirkja Church on the south coast of Iceland.
The northern lights over Villingaholtskirkja Church on the south coast of Iceland. Picture date: Sunday November 27, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Photo: Owen Humphreys
Photo: Owen Humphreys
Photo: Owen Humphreys
4. The northern lights over Arabaer near Selfoss in the south of Iceland.
The northern lights over Arabaer near Selfoss in the south of Iceland. Picture date: Saturday November 26, 2022. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire
Photo: Owen Humphreys