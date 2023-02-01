11 pictures as thousands gather at Up Helly Aa fire festival in Shetland

Thousands of people have gathered for the main Up Helly Aa fire festival in Shetland, with women taking part in the squads for the first time.
Shetland and neighbouring Orkney were ruled by the Norse for about 500 years until they became part of Scotland in 1468.
The festival stems from the 1870s when a group of young local men wanted to put new ideas into Shetland’s Christmas celebrations.
1. The Jarl Squad set light to the galley in Lerwick on the Shetland Isles during the Up Helly Aa fire festival.
The Jarl Squad set light to the galley in Lerwick on the Shetland Isles during the Up Helly Aa fire festival. Originating in the 1880s, the festival celebrates Shetland's Norse heritage. Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Photo: Jane Barlow
2. Participants take part in the Up Helly Aa festival parade
The festival stems from the 1870s when a group of young local men wanted to put new ideas into Shetland’s Christmas celebrations. Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP
Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN
3. Participants take part in the Up Helly Aa festival parade through the streets of Lerwick
Up Helly Aa celebrates the influence of the Scandinavian Vikings in the Shetland Islands and culminates with up to 1,000 'guizers'throwing flaming torches into their Viking longboat and setting it alight later in the evening. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP)
Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN
4. Participants take part in the Up Helly Aa festival parade through the streets of Lerwick
Participants take part in the Up Helly Aa festival parade through the streets of Lerwick, Shetland Islands on January 31, 2023. Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP
Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN