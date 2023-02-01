News you can trust since 1817
11 pictures as thousands gather at Up Helly Aa fire festival in Shetland

Thousands of people have gathered for the main Up Helly Aa fire festival in Shetland, with women taking part in the squads for the first time.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
2 minutes ago

The event, which attracts visitors from around the globe, sees people dressed as Vikings march through the streets of Lerwick to recreate its ancient Viking past, in a tradition dating back to the 19th century.

Shetland and neighbouring Orkney were ruled by the Norse for about 500 years until they became part of Scotland in 1468.

The festival stems from the 1870s when a group of young local men wanted to put new ideas into Shetland’s Christmas celebrations.

The Jarl Squad set light to the galley in Lerwick on the Shetland Isles during the Up Helly Aa fire festival.

The Jarl Squad set light to the galley in Lerwick on the Shetland Isles during the Up Helly Aa fire festival. Originating in the 1880s, the festival celebrates Shetland's Norse heritage. Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Photo: Jane Barlow

Participants take part in the Up Helly Aa festival parade

The festival stems from the 1870s when a group of young local men wanted to put new ideas into Shetland’s Christmas celebrations. Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP

Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Participants take part in the Up Helly Aa festival parade through the streets of Lerwick

Up Helly Aa celebrates the influence of the Scandinavian Vikings in the Shetland Islands and culminates with up to 1,000 'guizers'throwing flaming torches into their Viking longboat and setting it alight later in the evening. (Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP)

Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

Participants take part in the Up Helly Aa festival parade through the streets of Lerwick

Participants take part in the Up Helly Aa festival parade through the streets of Lerwick, Shetland Islands on January 31, 2023. Photo by Andy Buchanan / AFP

Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN

