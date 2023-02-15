100 year rededication ceremony for Stonehaven War Memorial

A rededication ceremony is being organised by the Stonehaven branch of the Royal British Legion Scotland (RBLS) to commemorate 100 years since the unveiling of the town’s historic war memorial.

The special ceremony will take place on May 20.(Pic: Martin Sim)

The majestic landmark which sits high above the harbour on the Black Hill and is a short walk from Dunnottar Castle will be the focus for a special ceremony on Saturday, May 20.

The RBLS (Stonehaven) along with a small group of local volunteers are planning an event that will reflect the 1923 ceremony which was attended and unveiled by The Right Honourable Viscountess Cowdray exactly 100 years ago.

The afternoon event will begin with a procession from Stonehaven Market Square to the Black Hill and will include military organisations, pipe bands, civic representatives, ex-service men and women, community groups and members of the public.

A reading of the poem ‘The Memorial’ which was specially composed by Professor John G McKendrick of Stonehaven for the unveiling in 1923 will feature in the rededication ceremony along with the laying of a poppy wreath.

The event is an opportunity for the local community to get involved. The organisers are particularly keen for anyone with connections to those whose names appear on the Memorial Roll of Honour to get in touch.

Pam Gerrard, RBLS branch treasurer and event co-ordinator said: “Stonehaven’s war memorial has a fascinating and rich history. If anyone has old photographs, press cuttings, poems, notes about the Memorial along with any family stories they are willing to share, please get in touch.

“The memorial has reverently stood guard over the town for 100 years, exposed to the elements it stands strong and has been a constant during times of unprecedented change. On Remembrance Sunday we gather at the steps of the Memorial to remember the fallen and to pay our respects. Our rededication ceremony in May will bring people together to reflect and to give thanks.”