Landmarks across Scotland illuminated green on the longest night of the year on Wednesday, December 21, in support of the child protection charity, the NSPCC and its Childline counselling service.

Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh Ice Rink, Camera Obscura and World of Illusions in Edinburgh, Glasgow Botanic Gardens, Dundee and Glasgow Science Centres, and Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow all lit up green on the same night as people dusted off their walking boots and took part in the charity’s 5k fundraiser. The NSPCC invited families, friends and colleagues to get together for the sponsored walk to raise money to support it and its Childline service this Christmas.

On average, two children a minute contact Childline. The service’s counsellors receive calls about many concerns and issues, including abuse, neglect, self-harm, and anxiety.

Caroline Renton, Supporter Fundraising Manager for NSPCC Scotland, said: “We’re extremely grateful for the support given by all of the landmarks across Scotland helping raise awareness of the NSPCC and its Childline service. It was fantastic to see them illuminated green on Wednesday evening.

“And thank you to all those who joined in and raised money for our Walk for Children. Every pound raised will make a difference and help Childline to be there for children, this Christmas and beyond.”

For anyone that took part in Walk for Children, please remember to share any photos on social media using #WalkforChildren

