“Our inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances.”

An 88-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after being struck by a car in Aberdeen.

The collision involving a Jaguar XF happened on Mounthooly between its junctions with Canal Street and King’s Crescent at around 9.40am on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and the pedestrian was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where hospital staff have described her condition as serious.

The male driver of the Jaguar and his female passenger did not require medical treatment.

Police Scotland Sergeant Lesley Morrison said: “Our inquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances of this crash. I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information to contact us.

“Any drivers with dashcam who were on this road around the time of the crash are asked to review their footage and please contact us if it holds anything relevant.”