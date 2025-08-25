Laverty was arrested following a protest outside a police station in Edinburgh

Screenwriter Paul Laverty has been arrested and charged under terror laws for allegedly "showing support for a proscribed organisation".

It is understood Laverty, who is known for his collaborations with director Ken Loach including on the film I, Daniel Blake, was arrested following a pro-Palestine protest outside St Leonards Police Station.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Following a protest outside St Leonards Police Station on Monday, 25 August 2025, a 68-year-old man has been arrested and charged under the Terrorism Act 2000 for showing support for a proscribed organisation.