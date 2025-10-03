Patricia Routledge dead: Actress Dame Patricia Routledge, of Keeping Up Appearances fame, dies aged 96
Actress Dame Patricia Routledge, best known for TV show Keeping Up Appearances, has died aged 96.
In a statement, Dame Patricia’s agent said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love.
“Even at 96-years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles.
“She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world.”
More to follow.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.