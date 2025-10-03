She died peacefully in her sleep according to her agent

Actress Dame Patricia Routledge, best known for TV show Keeping Up Appearances, has died aged 96.

Patricia Routledge has died. Here she is pictured with Roy Hudd during a photocall for the new production of 1950s comedy 'The Solid Gold Cadillac' at The Garrick Theatre. | Ian West/PA Wire

In a statement, Dame Patricia’s agent said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love.

“Even at 96-years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles.

“She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world.”