Trump Turnberry: Pair arrested in investigation into vandalism at Trump Golf Course in Scotland
Two more people have been arrested in connection with vandalism at a golf course owned by US President Donald Trump .
The incident at the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire , was reported to police at about 4.40am on Saturday March 8 .
Red paint was sprayed on the club house at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.
Police Scotland said on Thursday they arrested a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman the previous day following inquiries in Oban, Argyll and Bute .
Both have since been released pending further inquiries.
The force said: "The investigation into the incident remains ongoing."
It follows the arrest earlier this month of a 33-year-old man in connection with the incident.
He was also released pending further inquiries.
