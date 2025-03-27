Trump Turnberry: Pair arrested in investigation into vandalism at Trump Golf Course in Scotland

By Amy Watson
Comment
Published 27th Mar 2025, 13:16 BST
"The investigation into the incident remains ongoing."

Two more people have been arrested in connection with vandalism at a golf course owned by US President Donald Trump .

The incident at the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire , was reported to police at about 4.40am on Saturday March 8 .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Red paint was sprayed on the club house at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

Read more here: MSPs weep at Scottish Parliament after Christina McKelvie’s death

Police Scotland said on Thursday they arrested a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman the previous day following inquiries in Oban, Argyll and Bute .

Both have since been released pending further inquiries.

The force said: "The investigation into the incident remains ongoing."

It follows the arrest earlier this month of a 33-year-old man in connection with the incident.

He was also released pending further inquiries.

Related topics:Donald TrumpPeoplePolice ScotlandPolice
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice