Two more people have been arrested in connection with vandalism at a golf course owned by US President Donald Trump .

The incident at the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire , was reported to police at about 4.40am on Saturday March 8 .

Red paint was sprayed on the club house at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

Police Scotland said on Thursday they arrested a 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman the previous day following inquiries in Oban, Argyll and Bute .

Both have since been released pending further inquiries.

The force said: "The investigation into the incident remains ongoing."

It follows the arrest earlier this month of a 33-year-old man in connection with the incident.