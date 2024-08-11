Is this analysis or fan-fiction?

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following British politics, you learn generally not to get too attached or too invested. That guy who seemed different will raise tuition fees, that progressive will turn out to be transphobic, or they simply won’t deliver on their promises.

It’s also, especially for journalists, a game of neutrality. We can say an idea is bad, point out Boris Johnson is a liar or that the SNP have mucked up the ferries, but if you’re not working for those that take a side, neither do you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We can explain how a policy will or won’t work, but I’d never advocate for people to support one party over the other, despite the comments section's natural inclination to assume bias, on both sides. There are no heroes and the differences between the parties are not always totally absolute.

Looking across the pond however, things are a little different. There is a party that supports women’s rights, workers and international alliances, then there's Donald Trump’s GOP, a party that takes away women’s rights and demonises the less fortunate.

Which brings me to Kamala Harris’s new running mate, Tim Walz, a man I’d never heard of ten days ago and now might be my favourite world politician. A former teacher, American football coach and army veteran, he’s a Republican wet dream, yet also, seems profoundly decent.

In the era of super-honed politicians repeating themselves, Timmy W, as I’ve taken to calling him, seems lovely and totally normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He playfully mocks his daughter for being a vegetarian, films himself on rollercoaster rides, and is happy to look silly while campaigning. In short, he’s like an American left-wing Ed Davey, but somehow less knowing, which makes it even better.

Then there’s his policy, which is just a list of fundamentally decent things you’d have to rely on biased reports to disagree with. He ensured tuition-free meals at participating state universities, enshrined abortion rights into state law, banned conversion therapy and provided protections for gender-affirming healthcare.

He was also an early supporter of LGBT rights, being the faculty advisor for his school's first gay-straight alliance in 1999, long before Democrats supported gay rights. His politics don’t come from what’s popular, but what is right.

So while he may seem a little rough, and perhaps appear more of a fun dad than the second most important politician in the world, he also gets stuff done. This is a man who doesn’t shrug if you can’t change a tyre, but offers to show you how, and maybe stop by the waffle house on the way home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also involved in one of the most shocking revelations in American political history, specifically that he is the same age as Ms Harris - a fact I’ve checked several times and still don’t believe. But if anything, it makes me like him more. Timmy W gets stuff done, and who has time for retinol and moisturiser when you’re busy repeatedly winning in Republican-leaning districts.