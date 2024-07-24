After the SNP’s bruising election result, the party has lost the privilege of automatically asking a question at PMQs

Sir Keir Starmer faces his first Prime Minister’s Questions at noon today. It will be a familiar sight in the House of Commons - Starmer versus Rishi Sunak.

But for the first time the roles will be reversed, after Labour’s landslide victory in the general election. However, one thing that won’t be familiar will be the lack of SNP questioning at PMQs. The Scotsman takes a look at why this is and what to expect at PMQs.

Why will the SNP not get a question?

Before the election, the SNP was the third biggest party in Westminster, which entitled them to ask two questions every single week at PMQs.

More often than not in recent months, the questions have come from the SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. However, at the general election the SNP’s numbers were decimated from 43 down to just nine, pushing them down into fourth place.

Only the biggest two opposition parties get a weekly question, which now doesn’t include the SNP. The smaller parties, such as the SNP and others such as Reform UK, Plaid Cymru, Greens, DUP and SDLP, do not automatically get a question.

Who will get a question?

Rishi Sunak, as leader of the opposition, will be leading the scrutiny of Sir Keir at PMQs.

However, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey will be asking questions in the place once occupied by the SNP. At the election, the Lib Dems won 72 seats, elevating them to third place.

Anyone else to look out for?

Other MPs are able to ask questions at PMQs after the questions from Mr Sunak and Sir Ed.

Today we are expecting questions from Lib Dem MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine and SNP MP for Perth and Kinross-shire Pete Wishart.