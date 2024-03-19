Sixteen categories are now officially open to enter The Scotsman Scran Awards for 2024 – and last year’s winners have shared their joy at what it means to be recognised in their field. The awards celebrate and reward those in the food and drink sector who are making a difference to the country, and The Scotsman wants to hear about those fantastic members of the sector who should be recognised.

Coinneach MacLeod, otherwise known as the Hebridean Baker, said: “I was delighted and honoured to become the 2023 Food & Drink Influencer of the Year. It provided me with a platform to continue to share my passion for traditional Scottish recipes and our food culture across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"If you are contributing to Scotland's vibrant culinary scene, entering the Scran Awards is an incredible opportunity to celebrate and showcase diversity, innovation and excellence within the Scottish food and drink industry.”

Winners of last year's Scran Awards

Nominations can be made online. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on June 17 at Platform in Glasgow.

Mackie’s won new product of the year in 2023 for their Strawberry Swirl ice cream. Angus Hayhow, head of marketing with Mackie's of Scotland, said: "Getting the recognition from the Scran Awards for our Strawberry Swirl flavour, which saw us showcase the best of Scotland's strawberries with a swirl of farm-made compote, was a great boost to everyone involved in bringing the product to life."

In the drinks sector, Nc’nean claimed the best whisky category in 2023. Annabel Thomas, founder and chief executive, said: “Nc’nean were absolutely delighted to be a winner at the inaugural Scan awards. To be recognised by Scran, a leading voice in Scotland’s food and drink scene, as ‘best whisky’ was a real honour, especially alongside a list of other fantastic businesses across the food, drink and hospitality sectors.”

When it came to the outstanding contribution to the industry, it was none other than Restaurant Andrew Fairlie head chef Stephen McLaughlin who was crowned last year’s winner. He said: “I was extremely humbled to be recognised for ‘lifetime achievement’ at the awards last year. There was a fantastic line-up of winners and finalists from the event, and I was shocked, but really proud, to receive such an accolade.

“Scotland’s dining, drinking and hospitality sector is at an all-time high, so it’s brilliant to see an event like the Scran Awards celebrating this. It’s certainly an exciting time to be in the industry.”

Tom and Matilda Tsappis, whose business Killiecrankie House was awarded as Restaurant of the Year, said: “ The award is proudly displayed on our front desk for all to see. It’s a great recognition for our hard-working little team, and is a testament to their collective talent and vision. If you’re thinking about entering, we would absolutely recommend it – not only is it a boost for the team, it’s also something of a focal point for our guests, who love to chat to us about it when they see it on display.”