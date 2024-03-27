It's been the winter of the chunky knit. Not purely because of the cold weather, but - love it or indifferent to it - The Traitors has transcended TV. Claudia Winkleman's outfits - described by her stylist Sinead McKeefry as “Ronnie Corbett meets Princess Anne meets Madonna (in the Guy Ritchie days)” - have had almost as many column inches as the TV programme itself. This gothic, Scandi-noir aesthetic includes a lot of chunky knits, tweed and fingerless gloves and has been popping up all over social media. Traitor's chic has bolstered Scottish brands Brora and Johnsons of Elgin who sold out of what was worn on the show. They've seen first hand the impact of the Traitors effect, as we all started Googling her jumpers, tweeds, gloves and coats. Johnsons even had a Traitors section on their website. Having written about what Claudia was wearing - and doing a lot of Googling myself - I know none of it comes cheap, which is why I love my Mum's incredible talent for knitting.

I think I've been wearing her creations since I was a baby and would have been regardless of having been born three months early and tiny. This didn’t stop her talents, which continued when she knitted a load of teeny hats to donate to the neonatal unit at a local hospital. More recently, my nephews continue to enjoy her talents for tiny scarves, hats and cardigans. Extended family have been gifted beautiful knitted baby blankets for new arrivals. But it's only in recent years that she's turned her attention back to my sister and I. She started out with a light blue cable knit that I wore so much that she made a darker blue twin jumper. Her two Scandi style jumpers, made for me, had one London PR ask if they were Brora (much to my Mum's delight) and she's currently working on an Icelandic monochrome number having just finished a cream pullover. Sadly, despite teaching me to knit as a kid, I don't possess the same talent and still have my attempt to knit a toy for a friend's baby somewhere in my flat. Said baby is now 11.

I might not have the budget to go full Winkleman, but if I can find my mum the right pattern (I'm searching for the now infamous bottle green, cable knit with the smiley face sleeves) I can have something that means so much more.