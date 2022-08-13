Nicola Sturgeon is spot on - when it comes to Eurovision, it's got to be Glasgow

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If anything, it was more of a surprise to see so many others listed.

Glasgow joined Birmingham, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield among the seven cities shortlisted to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in place of Ukraine.

Glasgow appears to be the favourite for the event with the bookies and frankly it is no surprise – with Nicola Sturgeon leading the line in championing for the city to play host.

The crowd watching Kalush Orchestra, Eurovision winners from Ukraine, performing, during the Glastonbury Festival, as a UK-based think tank and charity has called for Ukrainian refugees and their UK host families to be given "priority tickets" to Eurovision 2023.

The city seamlessly handled the Commonwealth Games in 2014, and while COP26 had less of a community feel to it than the games, it cemented the fact that Glasgow was a world leader at hosting events and the political elite.

The Hydro is a world class venue that has risen to the occasion time and time again – while the city would once again open up and provide its famous carnival atmosphere to welcome the world.

However, while there is no doubt that Glasgow has the venue, infrastructure and more to host the Games, an event about being open to the world, championing European spirit and zany live music just screams Glasgow.

The city is warm, friendly and like no other in its charm. It’s obsession with music and live events – as well as its desire to make all feel welcome is a credit to itself and truly sums up why the city should be hosting Ukraine’s Eurovision.

Glasgow was the UK’s first UNESCO City of Music – a title shared with Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv – but the openness of the city and the other shared values that Scotland has with not only the people of Ukraine, but our European neighbours, will ensure that a Eurovision in Glasgow truly reflects a celebration of Ukrainian culture.

Glasgow is capable of putting on a show like no other – and the world knows it.

There is no doubt that but when it comes to who should host the Eurovision in 2023, Glasgow’s miles better.