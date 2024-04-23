closeup of a young man throwing a wet wipe to the toilet, in a white tiled restroom

The damage to our waters and marine life caused by plastic is massive and totally unacceptable, with much more needing to be done to cover other items such as netting. However, why will it take a further 18 months for the legislation to take effect, as during that time more plastic will pollute our waters unnecessarily. In matters of such environmental importance time is of the essence.

Bob MacDougall, Kippen, Stirlingshire

Poor government

The recent cancellation of the net-zero commitment is the latest example of government incompetence and an absence of leadership. The apparent absence at the centre of the capacity to think things through has become more pronounced and this has coincided with a style of government which is both autocratic and mindless.

Brian Wilson suggests “a strategy heading towards net zero should always have been able to take people along with it as part of a genuine crusade towards which there is overwhelming goodwill” (Perspective, 20 April). But the Government does not act like this. We have seen in the wrecking of the planning system a total disdain for local opinion and disrespect for local government.

It is unfortunate, to say the least, that things do not seem likely to improve any time soon. The opinion polls indicate the probability of a shift in power following the next election. One might expect a resurgent Labour Party, or any other aspirant for power, to be making the case for a more inclusive, consultative style of government, but if this is happening I have missed it.

Andrew Robinson, Edinburgh

Silly question

We are truly in the age where, as Michael Gove once said, “the people in this country have had enough of experts”. For example, newspaper letters columns are full of Scottish nationalists disparaging the GERS figures, although they are published by the SNP government and endorsed by experts in economics, including those at the respected Fraser of Allander Institute.

On BBC1’s Sunday Show we had another example. Interviewer Martin Geissler asked Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie, “Do you accept that the Cass Report is a valid scientific document?” Mr Harvie’s reply was, “I’ve seen far too many criticisms of it to be able to say that”.

Dr Hilary Cass is a leading paediatrician whose appointments have included those at Great Ormond Street Hospital, the London School of Paediatrics and the British Academy of Childhood Disability. She has received various honours and awards for her expert professional work.

I have searched in vain for information about Mr Harvie’s scientific expertise. The phrase routinely used about his post-school education is that he “attended Manchester Metropolitan University, where he was a member of the Labour Party”. There is no mention of any subjects that he studied, nor of any degree that he obtained.

If you were asked to accept a person’s judgment on children’s gender identity and potential treatment, would you choose that of Dr Cass or of Mr Harvie? Put that way, it really does look like a silly question with a more than obvious answer.

Jill Stephenson, Edinburgh

Indoctrination

Marcus Aurelius advocated a stoical response to the stupidity that one is likely to encounter each day. But I fear that the self-possession of even a Roman emperor would be inadequate to deal with the Scottish Government’s diktats of mind-numbing irrationality. Will the High Court of Justiciary or the Supreme Court, for example, be compelled to provide a ruling to the Scottish Government that coercing suggestible primary school children to act as “LGBT champions” and declare their sexual orientation is tantamount to indoctrination with consequences both harmful and unethical. The policy, if implemented by the education departments of Scottish councils, could arguably be described as a form of child abuse.

Duncan McAra, Bishopbriggs, East Dunbartonshire

Time for rethink?

It would appear the SNP is imploding. It could all have been so different had its masters been magnanimous enough to govern, as Nicola Sturgeon vowed, for all and in co-operation with Westminster. As it is, they engaged in a blame-game which fostered hatred, anger and division to split our country, families and communities.

Leaders should hang their heads in shame as we see week by week their ideological, xenophobic, independence drive has ruined virtually every precious Scottish institution and made us a laughing stock.

Perhaps the obscenely expensive Holyrood experiment should be reassessed.

Douglas Cowe, Kingseat, Aberdeenshire

In two minds

Brian Monteith (Perspective, 22 April) says the SNP should ditch the Greens before they do any more damage to the SNP with ideas that many think are just silly. However, if you think about it, if you are an opponent of the SNP you should hope the Greens will stay to inflict more damage on the SNP.

William Ballantine, Bo'ness, West Lothian

Thought police

It really is quite incredulous that some of our MSPs have made the preposterous claim that silent prayers “can still be intimidating” to those seeking abortion services (your report, 22 April). How can anyone ever know if a person's silent prayers are intimidating and how do you police them? Are we really about to have legislation introduced that will criminalise silent prayer? If any of these MSPs have a clear and concise answer to these questions, then I am all ears. I wonder how they feel about me praying to end abortion from the privacy of my own home? Or while in Church? I wait in anticipation of these MSPs sending the thought police to my door.

Meanwhile, over 16,000 children are killed by abortion in Scotland every year and that number continues to rise. The truth is that abortion is an act of violence against our children. It is important to know that to be pro-life means to be pro-woman. The pro-life movement is mostly led by women and is comprised mostly of women who work steadfastly in order to reject abortion, both culturally and legally. Praying is not a criminal act, nor is offering help to vulnerable women. The sooner the Buffer Zone Bill is rejected the better.

Martin Conroy, Cockburnspath, Berwickshire

Ukraine failed

Why, unlike Israel, does Ukraine not have an “Iron Dome” enforced by the US and the UK, which were parties to the Budapest Memorandum of 1994? While the UK questionably maintains that it must retain and expensively upgrade its nuclear arsenal as a necessary military deterrent, it, along with the US, persuaded Ukraine to surrender its nuclear weapons following the commitment that Ukraine’s territorial security would be assured by the US and the UK in the event of any future Russian aggression. Regrettably, neither the US nor the UK sought to honour that commitment when Russian forces effectively annexed Crimea in 2014.

Today Russian and Israeli missiles and bombs rain down on innocent civilians in Ukraine and Gaza, while neither the US nor the UK makes any effort to create an “Iron Dome” to protect the citizens of either state and so prevent the wanton death and destruction from continuing. The UK Government appears more intent on military grandstanding on the world stage than on honouring international commitments, except seemingly when commitments involve Israel. An independent Scotland can end the unwilling role of the Scottish people in apparently condoning such devastating hypocrisy.

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry, East Lothian

Bank betrayal

Andrew HN Gray (Letters, 22 April) gives good reasons for banks to retain local branches, even though some of us use internet banking.

If banks wish to retain customers they need to be available for depositing money and giving advice to customers. Call centres are not the answer. Staff aren’t always well trained and most of us have experience of hanging on endlessly on the phone and getting nowhere.

We had a bad experience with one bank, where we’d had accounts for over 50 years. It refused our request to put our separate accounts into joint names, so we withdrew our money and moved to a more accommodating bank, which set us up with joint accounts within minutes and hasn’t closed the local branch.

The irony was that when I lodged a complaint with bank No 1 it offered me £50 hush money to close my complaint.

Fiona Garwood, Edinburgh

Fuller picture

Readers’ Gallery snaps never fail to brighten up a dull morning, so I was particularly intrigued by Lorna Donaldson’s picture of a statue of a gentleman with a seagull on his head (18 April).

I have to confess, however, that despite having passed this statue hundreds of times, its close proximity to the Scott Monument had led me to assume it was dedicated to the great author himself

Catching up with the life story and achievements of Adam Black was most interesting, so thanks putting me right Lorna. One is never too old to learn!

Andrew Kemp, Rosyth, Fife

