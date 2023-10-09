Scotsman Letters: Focus on mitigating effects of climate crisis rather than obsessing over net zero

Extreme weather events that used to be defined as natural disasters are now invariably being attributed to anthropogenic induced climate change due to carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions.

Before attributing the causes principally to CO2 it should be noted that it constitutes just 0.04 per cent of all atmospheric gases, 96 per cent of which originate from entirely natural sources, thus further reducing any human influences on the climate to a very marginal role.

Even though CO2 emissions have risen sustantially their influence on the climate is relatively insignificant when set against the huge array of natural chaotic forces that have controlled short-term weather and long-term climate for millennia.

Climate alarmists, not satisfied with the the increasingly fearful interpretations of what used to be called global warming, have added the word 'emergency' alongside catastrophic predictions of environmental destruction, mass extinctions and millions of climate refugees.

​Human influences are indeed to blame for much of this, but not in the way that we are so often being led to believe.The ongoing drought and tragic famine in Sudan and Somalia provides a window into the wider world that provide some uncomfortable realities that are seldom discussed in the mainstream media.

Their populations have more than doubled over the past 50 years and are projected increase by as much again. Millions of hectares of vital forest cover are being lost because of the ever growing need for food, fuel and construction materials.

Instead of the continuing obsession with net zero and its ruinously costly socio-economic consequences, which will have no meaningful impact on the global climate or temperature, the redirecting of ongoing human and financial resources towards mitigation of these problems could yield truly positive outcomes.

Neil J Bryce, ​Kelso, Borders

Bad bikers

It is to be hoped that the article by Stephen Jardine "Pedestrians, stand ground against pavement cyclists" (The Scotsman, October 7).resonates in every town and city and police force in the UK.

For far too long cyclists have broken the Highway Code in numerous ways. Crashing red lights, going the wrong way up one-way streets, riding on the pavements, not riding on taxpayer-funded cycles lanes, 12 club cyclists deliberately riding three and four abreast and holding up cars for miles, and others dangerously riding fast past pedestrians on shared paths without slowing down or issuing a warning.

One problem with Stephen Jardine's excellent suggestion is that the police are either complacent or lazy or both. They should be told to get out and sort cyclists out before more people are killed or injured. Another problem is that cyclists and e-cyclists have no identification – simple hi-viz vest with a maximum of four large characters front and back.

Perhaps Stephen Jardine would like to comment next week on the one million e-scooters which could be legally allowed on our roads next year and illegally on our pavements and shopping malls. Carnage.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow

Will of the people

There is one thing, and one thing only, that is preventing Scotland from breaking away from its centuries-old historical link with the others on this island.

No matter how it may be interpreted by the nationalist side as Scotland being held in some kind of absurd colonial lock by ‘’Westminster’’ or the ‘’Tories’’ or ‘’MI5’’ or who or whatever is the current bogey man, Scotland remains an integral part of the UK for one reason only – the majority of Scots want it to be that way.

Most notably this was shown in the ‘’once in a lifetime’’ referendum in 2014, but time and time and time again that wish is reiterated.

The problem for the nationalist side is that in their efforts to turn that majority they become more and more extreme, inasmuch as logic and reason and a believable and non-fantasist economic case are abandoned; instead, they organise another march and flag-waving bonanza and make personal attacks on those with whom they disagree. Their hard core love this, of course, but the very people they need to come over to their side to ever have a hope are turned off even more .

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

Freeze accounts

An excellent suggestion from John Fraser that eco-demonstrators should have their bank accounts frozen when they are found guilty of disruption (Letters, October 7).

This would certainly inconvenience them as they regularly do to the public. Sweet revenge. Many will particularly like the potential for bankruptcy.

In the case of the young, impressionable demonstrators with limited money then the debt should follow them into employment. One final point: those demonstrators on welfare benefits should have them removed.

Michael Baird, Bonar Bridge

Police force in crisis

We are being told that Police Scotland recruitment is being temporarily halted, officer courses are being cancelled, training staff at Tulliallan being redeployed, many crimes will no longer be investigated and there is a £19m shortfall.

On top of this, according to federation general secretary David Kennedy, approximately 60 experienced officers are retiring every month.

Police Scotland was the creation of the then SNP politician Kenny MacAskill, established according to him, to create efficiencies and save millions. In reality, the nationalist regime only wanted political control over one chief constable.

Now we witness the evidence of another SNP failure. MacAskill has bolted, Nicola Sturgeon has bolted but the disorder, the disarray remains. An apology is in order.

Douglas Cowe, Newmachar, Aberdeenshire

