Scotsman Letters: Culture Secretary could do much to save our libraries

Is the Scottish Government really a big booster of libraries, wonders reader

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Did I miss SNP Culture Secretary Angus Robertson's support for your sister paper Scotland on Sunday’s "Save our Libraries” campaign launched in August 2021? Surely he must accept that years of the SNP council tax freezes have made life exceedingly difficult for councils trying to provide good local services. Sadly, the Save our Libraries campaign ran during the time of that “great reader” Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister.

I want a Scotland where all have the opportunity to become great readers. It is heartening that Mr Robertson is now making positive noises (“Robertson: ‘Library closures are a concern for everybody’ ” 1 February). Our National Library's centenary year is a golden opportunity for politicians of all stripes, and in all parts of the country, to recognise and nurture our great cultural legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Future generations deserve no less. They need the ability to recognise and use verifiable information; they also need access to the educational and leisure reading libraries can provide.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson with National Librarian Amina Shah at an event at the National Library of Scotland to celebrate its centenary year (Picture: PA)

There is an abundance of good literature on libraries of the future. Most note the importance of trained professional librarians who can give considered direction and leadership. Libraries are much more than physical buildings; with hybrid information all around us we may need flexibility.

But we should strive to ensure every community has a library service, and ideally every school as well.

Moyra Forrest, Edinburgh

Make schools safe

The recent article highlighting the startling 50 per cent rise in weapon use in Scottish schools is a wake-up call that cannot be ignored (“Terrifying' rise in number of Scottish pupils using dangerous weapons in schools”, 2 February). It is not just an increase in incidents; it represents a significant breakdown in discipline and safety within an environment where children should feel secure. The rising incidence of weapons in educational settings demands urgent and decisive action from our ministers and community leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We must address the root causes of this escalated use of weapons among our youth, which points to a broader societal issue that has lingered in the shadows for far too long. The pandemic has undeniably strained families and community ties, yet these struggles should never manifest into violence or the intimidation of fellow students. Our education system must not only impart knowledge, it must instil values that promote respect and cooperation, rather than fear.

Effective solutions require a multifaceted approach. Schools need access to additional support services, including mental health resources and conflict resolution programmes. It is imperative that we foster open lines of communication between parents, teachers and pupils to create an atmosphere of trust. Schools must also be equipped with training programmes for teachers on how to handle conflict and identify early signs of distress among students.

Furthermore, we should not shy away from discussing prevention through firm policy measures. Zero-tolerance policies regarding weapons must be reinforced, coupled with educational campaigns informing students about the realities and dangers of violence. Parents, community leaders and law enforcement agencies must also play a vital role in addressing this scourge; only through collaboration can we hope to restore a sense of safety in our learning environments.

Alastair Majury, Dunblane, Stirling

Dream on

Nice try from SNP MP Stephen Gethins (Perspective, 1 February), trying to tell us how wonderful life would be for an independent Scotland in the EU, but he shows the crack in his armour in saying “we’re used to pooling sovereignty with neighbours”, ie, it would involve power sharing. If that’s so, how can you be “independent”?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some SNP people seem to think life in the EU would be as it was when the UK was in, forgetting that the UK opted out from many things. As a new entrant, Scotland would be unlikely to achieve this!

William Ballantine, Bo'ness, West Lothian

Power facts

William Loneskie’s letter on the Court of Session’s ruling to ensure the UK Government considers the impact of emissions at the Rosebank and Jackdaw oil and gas fields stretches the facts (1 February). Mr Loneskie asks “what right eco-alarmists and unelected judges have to stop the production of oil and gas upon which modern life depends?”.

Firstly, life does not depend on the production of oil and gas in the North Sea. Production has been falling since 1999, and is now about a quarter of its peak – the UK has imported most of its oil and gas for some time.

Secondly, BBC Scotland analysis suggests the Rosebank and Jackdaw fields would only extend North Sea production by up to five years at current levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thirdly production costs are higher given it’s now harder to extract North Sea oil and gas, giving increasingly efficient renewables an advantage. The IEA reported in 2023 that 96 per cent of solar and onshore wind developments had lower transmission costs than coal and gas.

Finally, according to the UK Government’s latest Energy Trends report, renewables met 50.5 per cent of electricity generation in Q3 2024 as “demand for gas hit a record low”, with gas-generated electricity down 29 per cent on Q3 2023.

As The Scotsman reported (31 January), even the oil company behind Rosebank stated “we welcome the court’s judgement, which enables Equinor to continue developing a project expected to create up to 2000 UK jobs”. It seems Mr Loneskie is in the minority.

Neil Anderson, Edinburgh

Write to The Scotsman