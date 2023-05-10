Derek Mackay: 'I am just trying to get on with on my life and contribute to society'

Former finance secretary Derek Mackay arrives at the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh, to give evidence before the Public Audit Committee as part of its inquiry into the delays and overspends at Ferguson Marine in September.

Disgraced former finance secretary Derek Mackay has said he is “contributing to society” and “trying to get on with his life” in his first public comments on the scandal which saw resign over texts he sent to a teenager.

The former senior SNP figure was tipped to replace Nicola Sturgeon before his political career ended overnight when the Scottish Sun published texts he sent to a 16-year-old boy, including one calling him “cute”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hundreds of messages were revealed the night before Mr Mackay was due to deliver the Scottish Budget, with him quitting the former first minister’s cabinet hours before it was due to start.

He said at the time that he had "behaved foolishly" and took full responsibility for his actions.

The 45-year old former MSP stayed in office, receiving £64,470 as part of his basic salary for another 14 months, despite never returning to the Scottish Parliament.

Mr Mackay returned to Holyrood for the first time to give evidence to the Public Audit Committee on the ongoing ferry scandal in September last year, but evaded waiting members of the press by escaping via a side door to the car park, aided by parliamentary officials.

However, the former Renfrewshire North and West MSP was spotted sitting in the audience at the All-Energy conference at the Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, listening to the First Minister Humza Yousaf give a speech to delegates.

Speaking to The Sun, he was asked why he sent texts to a 16-year-old boy and whether he had made a personal apology.

Mr Mackay said: “I think it is clear I resigned, left public office, and now getting on with my life.

“I have apologised before and I apologise again. I apologised publicly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked why he was at the conference – which is also being attended by transport minister Kevin Stewart, tenant’s rights minister Patrick Harvie, and energy minister Gillian Martin – the disgraced MSP said he was “contributing to society”.

He said: “Because I am working, contributing to society, and this is about renewables, that’s why I’m here today. I’ve apologised for any discomfort that that [the texts] caused and I’m just trying to get on with my life like everyone else is.”

When accosted in the Parliament last year, Mr Mackay refused to justify taking more than £130,000 in public money after resigning as a minister.

He also refused to be drawn on whether his behaviour amounted to “grooming” as he skirted past bins and furniture.

In a statement when he resigned, Mr Mackay said: “I take full responsibility for my actions. I have behaved foolishly and I am truly sorry. I apologise unreservedly to the individual involved and his family.

"I spoke last night with the first minister and tendered my resignation with immediate effect.

"Serving in government has been a huge privilege and I am sorry to have let colleagues and supporters down."

Told about Mr Mackay’s presence and asked whether he, or leadership critic Joanna Cherry, had any chances of being his successor, Humza Yousaf said he was focused on being SNP leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was elected six weeks ago,” he said. “I’ve got a tremendous amount of time for Joanna Cherry who of course as a party member is elected MP at the moment.