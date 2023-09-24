Scotland on Sunday letters: Chris Packham should try breaking the law in China

I read in last week’s Scotland on Sunday that Chris Packham, “who feels it is his duty to help protect the planet”, is asking if is it time to break the law when peaceful protest is not enough

Chris Packham at a protest in Parliament Square against new oil drilling earlier this month (Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

If he is actually advocating this, he should be charged with inciting illegal activity. I would suggest that if this is his plan, he take his illegal protests, and even peaceful protests to China and India, where the real climate problems are.

I agree that we are facing climate change and there are many things we can do here in the UK – minimise car journeys, use our appliances sensibly etc.

However, the draconian measures proposed by the SNP and the Greens will only create massive problems and expense for every one. The only net zero they will achieve is net zero effect on the climate globally.

Charles Sinclair, Kirkcaldy

Delusional Yousaf

First Minister, Humza Yousaf jetted off to New York to lecture global leaders on climate change. What was his carbon footprint? He claimed that Scotland can play a key role in urging others to act. Is he delusional?

More than 70 countries responsible for 80 per cent of global emissions are burning more and more fossil fuels to produce cheap electricity to drive their economies and have no intention of keeping their COP promises.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow

Dual disaster

It is becoming crystal clear that the dualling of the A96 road between Aberdeen and Inverness will never happen as the SNP Transport Minister Fiona Hyslop repeatedly refuses to give a date for work to start.

The Green Party are behind this massive U-turn in the commitment for the road as they are on record in saying there should be no more new road expenditure for Scotland.

This is further evidence that the Green Party are actually running Scottish policy on a range of matters and are wielding control behind closed doors at Holyrood.

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Aberdeen

Plans in hand

Your correspondent, Gerald Edwards (SoS letters, 17 September), says he is aware of few specifics about the policies of a future independent Scotland. Well, it would be highly surprising if someone had a crystal ball to allow the development of policies in detail.

What is important is that there have been many papers written by experts and think tanks on both independence and EU membership. The Scottish Government has published a series of papers, ‘Building a New Scotland’, setting out an evidence-based prospectus in a number of central areas, drawing for example on comparisons with other European countries who all do better than the UK on central measures like equality, fairness, and economy.

This contrasts starkly with the approach the UK Government took to Brexit, an unmitigated disaster for Britain, for which there was no plan. Rather the public was duped with superficial slogans, half-truths and lies.

Whether Scots will find independence and EUmembership an attractive proposition remains to be seen, bearing in mind that there is a majority of MSPs for independence in Holyrood and 62 per cent of Scottish voters wanted to be part of the EU in the 2016 referendum.

Peter Glissov, Edinburgh

