The death of Winnie Ewing probably marks the end of the SNP as a credible party of government, says writer

As a native of Moray and lifelong Tory, I have spent most of my life under the political representation of the Ewing family, starting with Winnie in 1974 and Margaret in 1987. Both were giants of Scottish politics. Not only were they masters of their brief, they were devoted to Scotland and, most of all, to their constituents.

I fought Winnie in the 1994 European election, the last time there was a Highlands and Islands European constituency, and got electorally executed. She was greatly respected in the European parliament where she was affectionately known as “Madame Ecosse”. She was master of matters affecting the Highlands and Islands, particularly fishing. But above all, she was a really charming person whose company was something everyone, regardless of political persuasion, could enjoy. She was also inclusive when it came to people with whom she disagreed. In short, she was everything the current SNP is not.

As a result of their 12 years in power we are a divided country full of hatred, spite and envy. Led by Nicola Sturgeon the SNP trashed the health service, wrecked education, ruined the police force. With their nuclear policy, which if ever executed would have placed the European Nuclear Defence Strategy in jeopardy, she made Scotland Vladimir Putin’s patsy.

In short, Sturgeon presided over the most incompetent government in the western world, which, probably, did more damage to Scotland than William Paterson and the Darien Expedition in 1689.

Fergus Ewing is the standard bearer of decent, competent, inclusive nationalism. With his seeming political demise, his mother’s death probably marks the end of the SNP as a credible party of government, one which cares about Scotland or its people. The standard of the Ewing family representing caring, decency and love of the rural areas of Scotland lies in tatters on the grave of a truly great politician.

Mark Tennant, London

Honour legacy

Although greatly saddened at the passing of the incomparable Winnie Ewing and in conveying heartfelt condolences to her family, Scotland also celebrates a great life well lived.

During her time in triple parliamentary cauldrons, with her personality, actions and achievements, Madame Ecosse galvanised the movement for Scottish independence. To her lasting memory and legacy, unity of purpose must now be Scotland’s first aim, as we remember her rallying call, “stop the world Scotland wants to get on”.

Grant Frazer, Newtonmore

Islands exiled

It's clear that the current ferry chaos is an existential threat to the lives of Scotland's islanders. Goods are in short supply; businesses are struggling and tourists are being put off travelling to the islands as lifeblood ferry services are disrupted. MSPs apparently think that tunnels and bridges are the solution to the problem, but surely the ship has already sailed on that idea, at least in the short term, as action is needed now.

One also wonders how long it would take to plan and build the bridges and tunnels needed and where the money would come from. It certainly wouldn't come from the "Independence” budget as that seems to be sacrosanct at the expense of all else. The current crisis is solely down to the SNP government as the quangos appointed to fulfil the various governmental functions have been repeatedly found wanting and ministers have done nothing about it.

Bob MacDougall, ​Kippen, Stirlingshire

Confused offering

Humza Yousaf clearly believed he needed to explain his detailed plan as to the route to independence to his acolytes early in his role as First Minister. Hence he addressed SNP supporters in Dundee at the weekend and it did not go well.

His ideas were at best confusing and at worst vacuous. It comes to something when, following his declaration that an SNP “majority” at the next election would mean the granting of a Section 30 order to hold a referendum, he was then anything but erudite in his explanation around what the definition was of a “majority”. It is quite an achievement when he can leave well-read journalists in utter confusion!

Yousaf showed his incompetency as Health Minister, Transport Minister and Justice Minister and, regretfully for the people of Scotland, he is maintaining that track record as First Minister.

Richard Allison, Edinburgh

Not so Scots

I can trace my lineage on paper directly back to Charlemagne. So can Charles III, along with most of Europe’s population. Does that make me “royal”? If so, royal blood runs through the veins of many, as TV’s Danny Dyer can testify.

Charles has been elevated to his position of extraordinary wealth and privilege through a set of deviations: his great-uncle’s abdication; Victoria’s accession due to the deaths and infertility of her Hanoverian uncles; and the influx of German princelings led by George, Elector of Hanover, in 1714. He was brought in to be King of Great Britain and Ireland while remaining ruler of the Electorate of Hanover because the royal family of Stuart (Stewart) were unable to produce an acceptable, legitimate heir. George was buried in his native Germany. His mother was the granddaughter of James VI of Scotland. That may be the strongest connection Charles III has with Scottish blood, apart from his grandmother, nominally a Scot.

So here is the question: on the day after America’s Independence Day celebrations, will you be cheering for Charles and Camilla as they grace Edinburgh with their royal presence? Or will you leave the streets to others so they may gaze to their heart’s content on free pageantry. American tourists must feel that all their holidays have come at once.

Frances Scott, Edinburgh

Missing money

Besides highlighting perceived NHS issues and ferry delays, BBC Scotland appears keen to raise the subject of the police inquiry into SNP finances regarding £600,000 of donor funds (for which the SNP had not fully accounted) on every tenuously feasible occasion, never mind during interviews with Humza Yousaf.

Yet, in an interview lasting over 20 minutes, Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday did not raise any questions with Rishi Sunak, the current Prime Minister and former UK Chancellor, on the £37 billion of taxpayers’ money spent on a failed Track-and-Trace Service, on the £21bn lost to fraud in the two years of Covid, or on the £9bn (much of it routed via an illegal “VIP Lane” primarily to Tory Party donors and cronies) for procurement of effectively useless PPE. Nor was Mr Sunak asked if he expected the police to be knocking on his door any time soon to question him on any of these grossly negligent, if not corrupt, government expenditures.

Regrettably, ITV and Sky seem only marginally better than the BBC in objective political reporting, all lagging behind Channel 4 (which although far from perfect at least attempts some genuine political impartiality across the UK). With around 50 per cent of the population of our country supporting self-determination but essentially unrepresented by the BBC (whether directly or via the BBC Scotland “branch Office”) surely we have the right to expect higher standards of our “public broadcaster” and even of “independent broadcasters” which report regionally, supposedly to reflect local views.

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry, East Lothian

Get real villains

As a non-NHS key worker during the Covid-19 pandemic I fully support the unions in the public sector who are trying to do right by their members.

It is not, as Derek Farmer in his Scotsman letter of 26 June said, public sector workers who are fuelling inflation by pay, but the well-paid bosses, bankers and elected representatives with above inflation pay increases who are doing so, and being let off the hook by folk like himself.

Thankfully, USDAW members – with many in the supermarket shop floor on £9.50 an hour then but now on £11 an hour, and online grocery delivery drivers like myself on £10.25 an hour then and now £12.50 an hour – were not on strike as country would have just about collapsed. Regardless of who wins the next general election I doubt they will be doing anything about the largest unelected chamber outside the People's Republic of China, with 800 folk on £323 a day for doing exactly what I am not sure,

Making public sector unions scapegoats only lets the true villains off the hook, in my opinion, and I am not prepared to do that.

Peter Ovenstone, Peterhead, Aberdeenshire

