The events of the Coronation weekend fair cheered me up and brought some welcome relief from the pressures of everyday life. From Major Apollo the delinquent drum horse who obviously had his own agenda, to the antics of larger than life Prince Louis, it was a joy to watch.

A humpback whale dives down to swim and feed off the Gulf of Maine, near Gloucester, Massachusetts, this week (Picture: Joseph Prezioso/AFP)

My onlysad moment came with the drone display during the Coronation concert showing various endangered species, the most poignant of which was the whale. Accompanied by that wonderful song, “Don’t you forget about me” it squeezed my heart as it rose into the night sky, a reminder to us all that nature is in crisis.

Yet, the very next day we hear that 36 whales have been washed up on the east coast of the US since the beginning of December. Patrick Moore, a co-founder of Greenpeace, believes it is due to the drilling of foundations for offshore wind farms, interfering with their hearing and so ability to navigate, which is likely to be creating a “death zone” for whales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time a whale washed up on a beach in East Lothian for the second time in less than a month. How many more will die when the rest of the proposed wind farms in the North Sea and elsewhere are under construction or operational?

We are killing our wildlife, both on land and in the sea, due to our obsession with wind farms and our misguided belief that they will save the planet.

Aileen Jackson, Uplawmoor, East Renfrewshire

Doubt benefits

I was a juror on a trial that delivered a Not Proven verdict in sexual assault cases that allegedly had occurred many years previously. A major influence was the guidance given by the judge at the outset of the trial, and again before we deliberated a verdict.

In cases like ours, and I presume rape cases too, we were advised that the law dictates evidence must be corroborated. Sexual assaults are seldom witnessed and therefore verdicts boil down to whose version of events can be reliably believed.

Corroboration, we were told, was made if we found a Guilty verdict on one charge – then that was sufficient to convict on a second charge. The trial involved two more serious allegations and two minor charges, and as the trial progressed the Crown dropped the two lesser cases, leaving the jury having to find a guilty verdict on both remaining cases as a guilty verdict on just one case would be deemed uncorroborated.

As one case was unanimously agreed by the jury to be full of contradictions by the accuser, the benefit of the doubt was given to the accused. We were then left with no option but to not convict on the remaining one case.

Based on the guidance and evidence, Not Proven was our decision. I can only assume from my experience that Not Proven means guilty but unsafe to convict. Incidentally, 11 jurors voted Not Proven, four voted Guilty.

In rape cases I suspect it boils down to whose story do you believe more and a judge alone can convince themselves of a verdict more easily than can a jury. That said, the corroboration requirement is, I suspect, what keeps rape conviction rate low, and why defence lawyers want to keep Not Proven verdicts and juries. Proving doubt is easier than proving innocence.

Jim Rigby. Edinburgh

Two parties?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie Baillie is confused, and confusing. Her article should say that any victory for the Labour Party in the next UK General Election is “very much dependent” on England’s 533 constituencies, not Scotland’s (future) 57 constituencies (Perspective, 9 May).

She says that the Tories and SNP will be “vainly attempting to make the nationalists look somehow relevant to the battle for Westminster”.

But the whole thrust of her article is that SNP-held UK seats are relevant. If the claim on the Scottish Labour website that there is a “Scottish Labour Party” is correct, then any UK seats won by that party would only count for Keir Starmer through a formal coalition, or a confidence and supply agreement, between the parties.

It’s time for Ms Baillie and her boss Anas Sarwar to clarify that Scottish Labour is only an “accounting unit” of the UK Labour Party. Otherwise “Scottish Labour” might be in a “quagmire… of lies about membership”.

E Campbell, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire

Election needed

At long last it seems that the anathema of the SNP is on the wane. Hopefully we can expect some respite from the tartan/woad rallies and anti-UK slogans.

And at the Scottish Parliament – now that the absolute shambles to be found in almost all administrative sectors by the SNP/Green alliance is becoming public – surely an early Holyrood election is a must. The SNP politicians who have already left, or are about to leave office, have left a legacy of economic and administrative mayhem for whosoever is selected to pick up the pieces at Holyrood.

There is no rationale for the Scottish electorate having to wait until the spring of 2026 for elections to the Scottish Parliament to be held. With what can only be described as a “shambles” within the SNP administration, it is surely imperative that elections for Holyrood be called as soon as possible!

Robert I G Scott, Northfield, Ceres, Fife

No choice

I agree with Leah Gunn ﻿Barrett on England’s attitude towards Scotland before the Treaty (Letters, 9 May). However, might I ask her to read again what she has written from an English perspective, rather than a Scottish one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She must remember that as far as England was concerned Scotland was a foreign country and it was protecting its trade sources. As she says, Scotland had an alliance with France, England’s enemy. What was it supposed to do?

The Scottish Parliament could see it was not in a good position whichever way you look at it and had to make the difficult decision for its future. And if she would take her blinkers off she would see it was to Scotland’s advantage.

I am not currently domiciled in Scotland, but I was educated in Edinburgh and am well aware of the good and bad in the Treaty.

C Lowson, Fareham, Hants

Hungry years

Leah Gunn Barrett's views on the desirability of Scotland's secession from the UK are very clear. However, she does not mention the necessity of maintaining the Scots’ nutrition or defence or infrastructure or finances after we leave.

Like it or lump it, we'd need to keep worsening poverty at bay without our present Southern compatriots. The Scottish people would surely neither like it nor lump it if their bairns and weans had to go hungry, she will agree.

And why should they accept that deprivation despite their relief at attaining a more fitting constitution?

Charles Wardrop, Perth

Spread thinly

NHS Scotland, NHS England, NHS Confederation, NHS Providers, NHS Employers, RCN, BMA, Unite, Unison, Health Secretaries Health Ministers, Health Boards etc, etc – and one could go on.

Is it any wonder there is not enough money left in the public purse to cover reasonable salaries for NHS employees working at the coalface providing care for patients, free at the point of need?

(Dr) S R Wild, Edinburgh

Net zero help

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I built a small hydroelectric scheme nine years ago. The UK Government subsidised its output, then after it was built the Scottish Government decided to tax it via rates. Consequently it has been valued three times by Scottish Assesors, somehow leading to a 700 per cent increase in value.

My appeal against the original rateable value is still ongoing after seven years. When complete I will need to appeal against the two other valuations subsequently produced.

Owing to a rule change I must present evidence for an appeal against the latest valuation within two months, but without having appeals from the two earlier valuations settled. I'm wasting time and money on consultants and lawyers writing appeal papers. My latest bill equates to 10 per cent of the scheme turnover and it must be paid despite the farcical delays sorting out the value of this property. More than 200 other small hydro schemes are in the same position.

Net zero and a green economy are supposed to be one of the Scottish Government’s main aims, yet their staggering incompetence makes investment in clean, efficient and landscape-friendly hydro power unattractive.

Jos Seligman, Achanalt, Highland

No democracy

Unions can picket the entrance to their workplace during strike action, which they are perfectly entitled to do, by law, although non-union members going to their workplace through the picket line may feel uncomfortable/uneasy.

The Orange Order can walk the Kings highway in Scotland to commemorate the English revolution of 1688-1690, which they are perfectly entitled to do by law, although some people may feel uncomfortable/uneasy, especially by the crowds that follow the march.

However, if the Scottish Green Party’s Gillian Mackay’s Abortion Services (Scotland) Bill becomes law and wee Jean (Baptist Church OAP) holds up a banner outside a hospital, on the Kings highway, saying “Protect the Unborn, Support Women” Jean could face six months imprisonment for a first offence.

French Enlightenment philosopher Voltaire was ascribed to have said: “I disapprove of what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” Not so in 21st-century Scotland, cancel culture trumps democracy and human rights. Who’s next?

John Smith, Falkirk

Write to The Scotsman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We welcome your thoughts – NO letters submitted elsewhere, please. Write to [email protected] including name, address and phone number – we won't print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments, and avoid 'Letters to the Editor/Readers’ Letters' or similar in your subject line - be specific. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Subscribe