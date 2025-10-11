Readers' letters: We need a steel industry in these troubled times

A worker stands waiting to see Chancellor Rachel Reeves during a visit to the Britiish Steel plant in Scunthorpe in April (Picture: Danny Lawson/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

A reader says the challenges surrounding the production of steel in the UK must be overcome

In 2000, the UK steel industry produced around 15 million tonnes of crude steel. Last year output was less than five million tonnes. This continues one of the steepest steel industry declines of any advanced nation. Half of the steel produced here is exported: 55-60 per cent to the EU and 10-12 per cent to the US. Moreover, 60 per cent of domestic demand is met by steel imports.

This leaves the industry exposed to the vicissitudes of a volatile global economy and in danger of falling further into an economic furnace of no return. How so? A new threat has emerged of an EU-imposed steel tariffs of 50 per cent. Tough to take following the empty promise of Trump’s zero tariffs, and the 25 per cent tariff subsequently slapped on UK steel exports.

Steel now faces the prospect being squeezed in a vicious tariff-vice, but remains an essential input to the economy.

A production mix comprising a couple of blast furnaces, some electric arc furnaces, and a couple of rolling mills etc, supported by important domestic and international supply chains, produces a variegated range of steels (hard steel, soft steel, stainless steel, plate steel, flat-rolled steel etc). These serve a wide range of needs, many of which are essential (defence needs, shipbuilding, aerospace, offshore wind, automotive, infrastructure, construction etc). Security needs alone dictate that a viable long-term future is found for steel in a more self-sufficient national setting.

Steel was prioritised in the Government’s recently published Industrial Strategy. Translating this into effective action needs more than smart words in a government glossy. Balancing policy priorities relevant to steel’s future (defence, trade, net zero, control of public spending etc) – which may pull in different directions – makes this the most difficult of “Gordian Knots” to solve. It’s a challenge no government can run from: in these troubled times, defence of the realm remains the first duty of government.

Ewen Peters, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire

Balanced reporting

It seems that we may have the first real opportunity of at least a temporary peace in the Israel/Palestine conflict. To many, including most of the BBC’s reporters, it’s unfortunate and inconvenient that it appears that Donald Trump has been a prime mover in creating this opportunity.

Even so, the reporting on Thursday beggared belief in how one-sided it was, with a focus on the – admittedly appalling – suffering in Gaza, but scant mention of the atrocities that caused the last two year’s events. I expect more of the BBC. The reporting should be directed towards assisting the possibility of peace, not emphasising any of the issues which can only perpetuate the war.

Any peace plan will only work with a high degree of goodwill from all involved – including influential reporters. Please BBC, make sure you play your part, and don’t allow your prejudices to get in the way of objective reporting.

Stephen HJ Walker, Forfar, Angus

Peace in Holy Land

History is replete with harrowing stories, of children being loaded into cattle cars with meagre food and drink, and no ventilation and deported to gas chambers and crematoria, of women wailing in front of the bodies of their children, of slaughterhouse scenes of children being torn apart by unrelenting aerial bombardments, buried under the ruins of their houses and of hospitals overwhelmed with the dead and injured.

Despite that, history is also replete with stories of resilience and endurance, of people who have risen from the ashes despite insurmountable adversities to inspire us with the virtues of peace. Peace is an asset. The Middle East is the melting pot of religions and civilisations, where Jesus the saviour demonstrated the desire to sacrifice himself for humanity at large. It is time for the Holy Land to reclaim its place in today’s world in an aura of peace, pluralism, diversity and inclusion.

Dr Munjed Farid Al Qutob, London

State of anger

I find it quite offensive to read that our Prime Minister and therefore my country recognise the state of Palestine without addressing the root cause of the Hamas aggression, which is the total annihilation of the state of Israel.

It should be obvious even to most obtuse that unless Hamas and indeed other countries and organisations that seek to destroy Israel fully renounce that objective and seek peaceful coexistence then hostilities will continue and fester.

On that basis, the UK should reflect on that recent recognition and withdraw from it until Hamas unilaterally and totally renounces that stance.

If this is not an option for our Labour government then they should do the right thing and call an election to allow the people of the UK to decide whether this current government can be trusted to negotiate and decide important matters that reflect on the integrity of our country.

A Lewis, Coylton, South Ayrshire

Call off protests

Anti-Israeli protests started on 7 October 2023 when the Hamas attack on Israel was still taking place. Now a peace deal is here these protesters must stop as quickly as they started. By the same token, Israel must not be banned from the Eurovision Song Contest nor European football nor have other bans and boycotts imposed. To give peace a real chance all these attacks upon Israel must cease.

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Ferry failure

So the Glen Sannox is out of service again because of welding fault (your report, 9 October). You couldn’t make this up, when you consider the years it took to build this vessel and the modifications necessary during its construction.

Where was the quality engineering? Its sister ship is still not complete – goodness knows what problems we are going see there.

The old men of the Clyde who built great ships like the Queen Mary and the Queen Elizabeth must be turning in their graves. Ships that were built, not for the Firth of Clyde but for the Atlantic Ocean. Ships which were designed on the drawing board and when the technology was a slide rule.

Charles Sinclair, Kirkcaldy, Fife

Borrowed time

It comes as no surprise that there’s been an almost 2,000 drop in the number of pupils attending private schools (your report, 9 October). The blame for this is fairly and squarely placed on the VAT being applied to school fees, but those fees themselves are not above scrutiny.

Private schools are businesses, which claim charitable status, besides charging extortionate fees, affordable only to the privileged few. They date from colonial times to allow parents living abroad, to send their offspring to what were called boarding schools.

These boarding schools are now living on borrowed time, well past their sell-by date and their sense of entitlement. Finland, whose state education is rated highly, has no private schools. Our much maligned state education sector requires much greater investment, financially and in manpower, to match the Finnish achievement.

The future is surely public education with its excellent teachers, paid and valued as they deserve. After all, they perform probably, the most important job of all – nurturing our children. Hopefully, a revitalised state system will render private schools redundant.

Ian Petrie, Edinburgh

Shortbread politics

Peter Ovenstone’s letter (9 October) exemplifies the madness of the independence supporter. He states “he might persuade both Tories and the Labour Party to stop demonising those who support Scottish Independence”. We do not need to as you are haemorrhaging supporters by the thousand due to the continued wish for shortbread Shangri-La!

These are the most appaling, clueless and careerless “politicians’ in the history of the world (even the Argentinian president Javier Milei knows how to use a chainsaw).

Delusion always usurps the rational, it trumps economics, it defies the world banking system and, last of all, panders to those whose votes are easily captured by the continual trashing of the economy on the stone of benefits and freebies.

I had to laugh when I heard that John Swinney said any financial deficits would be sorted by the Bank of England. I have just informed my neighbour that my heating is now on full blast, and to prepare for April when I cannot afford the bill. They will be delighted to sub it!

David Millar, Lauder, Scottish Borders

Attack and defence

Four letters yesterday attacked the aspirations of many residents of Scotland that it should regain its independence.

These letters also have a very limited historical context. There are 65 countries and territories that were formerly ruled or administered by the UK, or were part of the British Empire, which have achieved independence. Of course, some have fared better than others, because of multiple factors unique to each.

Like Scotland, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Ireland had “existing institutions and revenue and expenditure streams”. These countries were able to build on institutions and control their revenue and expenditure streams successfully. Like them, Scotland has natural wealth and human capital, and has the capacity to be a successful independent country.

E Campbell, Newton Mearns, East Renfrewshire

Write to The Scotsman