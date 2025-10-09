Private schools say rolls down more than 1,000 since VAT imposed on fees

Body that represents institutions says ‘vindictive and flawed’ policy will ultimately cost taxpayers money

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Independent schools in Scotland say the number of pupils they have enrolled has dropped by more than 1,000 since the introduction of VAT on fees.

The organisation which represents Scotland’s private schools said the “vindictive and flawed” policy will end up costing the taxpayers money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Council of Independent Schools (SCIS) said a census of members had found there are 25,919 pupils in the current school year, compared with 27,781 at the same point in the previous year.

Fettes College in Edinburgh. Independent schools in Scotland say the number of pupils they have enrolled has dropped by more than 1,000 since the introduction of VAT on fees | PA

Independent school rolls have fallen by around 10% since the 2022/23 year, the organisation added.

The SCIS highlighted a report by consultants Biggar Economics which said introducing VAT on private school fees would end up costing the Government money through behavioural changes.

The UK Labour Government imposed VAT on private school education and boarding fees, effective from January 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ministers argued removing the VAT exemption would benefit the wider education sector, including the 94 per cent of pupils who attend state schools.

Earlier this year, the prestigious Fettes College in Edinburgh said the introduction of VAT on school fees was one of the reasons it took the “difficult” decision to consider cutting jobs.

SCIS chief executive Lorraine Davidson said: “We warned the UK Government that imposing VAT on fees would damage state education in Scotland, and harm the economy, and unfortunately we have been proved correct.

“The SCIS annual census shows thousands of extra pupils are now being educated at the taxpayers’ expense, and many young people can’t find a state school place in their local area due to the pressure this is causing on the state system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s time for the UK Government to admit it got its sums badly wrong and reverse this vindictive and flawed policy, which far from raising money for state schools, is on course to leave taxpayers footing the bill for educating thousands more pupils.

“Despite this assault on our sector, SCIS schools will continue delivering high quality education and make fees as affordable as possible. Our schools make a positive contribution to Scottish education and to communities throughout Scotland.

“We will not allow this policy to deter us from our mission to build on that work.”

‘Vindictive decision’

Scottish Conservative education spokesman Miles Briggs said: “These stark figures show that Labour’s vindictive decision to impose VAT on independent schools is having the completely opposite effect to what they claimed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their flawed policy is undermining the sector’s contribution to the economy and is putting a greater burden on Scotland’s state schools, who are already overwhelmed due to SNP cuts.”

A spokesman for the Treasury said: “Ending tax breaks for private schools will raise £1.8 billion a year by 2029/30 to help deliver 6,500 new teachers and raise school standards, supporting the 94 per cent of children in state schools to achieve and thrive.”

The Treasury said that as a percentage of the overall school population across the UK, private school pupils have remained the same – at 6.5 per cent.

The government department also said there are still more pupils in private schools than pre-pandemic, despite increases in fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Greer MSP, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, said: "Taking aside the handful of independent specialist schools for children with complex needs, private schools are not charities.

"Fee-paying private schools exist to protect the power and privilege of the wealthiest people in society.