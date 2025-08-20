Readers' letters: Trump is best hope we have of securing peace in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Monday (Picture: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A reader suggests Donald Trump may get a peace deal where other leaders have failed

Trevor Rigg takes Donald Trump to task for being a “patsy” etc when it comes to Vladimir Putin and Ukraine (Letters, 19 August). This may perhaps be true but, at the moment, a peace deal is still possible and it actually is Donald Trump leading the charge for this.

Has Europe, or even our own globe-trotting Prime Minister, managed to influence Putin on their own?

Donald Trump seems to generate hugely negative headlines from some sections of the media but he has good ideas and he appears to get a lot more done for those who voted for him than most other politicians.

If Mr Trump is wrong we will all soon know. The alternative to peace is war.

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Nato is the answer

We didn’t really expect Donald Trump to best Vladimir Putin single-handed, did we?

Putin is quick to avenge any real or imagined slight. Russians who may have opposed or simply seriously annoyed Putin in some way have then mysteriously fallen out a top floor window or balcony. Or been poisoned.

I’m going into Salisbury tomorrow, where Putin’s spies attempted to Novichok Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Putin is, in all respects, a ruthless and cold-blooded killer.

Trump, neither a man of courage integrity or principle, is verifiably a coward; having faked an injury to avoid the Vietnam draft. But he’s not a killer….

Apart from the Quisling Victor Orban, Nato countries are united in how to put Putin in his place.

My own view? Make Ukraine a member of Nato. If Putin doesn’t withdraw from all of Ukraine, he will face a Nato he cannot possibly defeat.

Doug Morrison, Tenterden, Kent

Notable absence

The breathless and excited tones of broadcast journalists about the White House jamboree with practically all of the “old Europe” leaders, Frau Von der Leyen and Paul Rutte of Nato is most revealing.

None of them appear to be exercised in the least about their fellow journalists who have been mown down in cold blood by Israel in greater numbers than all other wars on record.

As for the politicians, is it merely the case that we are on the side of the people to whom we have made lucrative arms donations? In the case of Britain, it seems there is a never ending flow of cash with no “tough decisions” needing to be taken other than when it comes to our own people with their fast declining standard of living, already lower than that of the Irish and soon to be surpassed by the Poles and Romanians.

I guess it would be too much for them to caution Trump about his recent green light for Netanyahu to continue the slaughter of the Palestinian people.

Marjorie Ellis Thompson, Edinburgh

Limits of language

James Kelman’s remarks on language at the International Book Festival (Scotsman, 19 August), are puzzling: “Imperial forces” are making writers too timid to use authentic languge, and our culture is in danger. We have here the strange phenomenon of a successful writer, and Booker Prize winner, who seems to have no clue about how language actually works.

Of course struggling languages, and Gaelic is among them, remain fascinating. If there are only five speakers left of a language somewhere in the world, academics will get on a plane to go study it. Nationhood, politics, language and culture are all involved with one another. When Germany invaded its neighbours where there were some German speakers, they proceeded to “Germanicise” the children there. Russia does the same in Ukraine, and the Irish make language part of their republcan struggle.

Writers, however, are stuck with the language as it is, and how it is evolving. Their job is to communicate, whatever the economic and political forces acting on the language, which they do not lead. Therefore, if James Kelman cannot get himself published in the UK, he should perhaps think this through, and find out how language works.

Crawford Mackie, Edinburgh

Soft power

Each August, Edinburgh becomes a global meeting point, drawing artists, cultural leaders, and audiences from more than 70 countries. Scotland’s festivals are not just a celebration of creativity, they are a demonstration of the UK’s internationalism in practice and a powerful expression of soft power.

The British Council played a founding role in establishing the Edinburgh International Festival in the aftermath of the Second World War. Then, as now, the aim was clear: to build mutual understanding and foster reconciliation through cultural exchange. Nearly 80 years on, that mission remains critical. At a time of heightened global tension and rising authoritarianism, international collaboration through the arts strengthens the UK’s reputation as an open, connected and trusted partner.

This summer alone, the British Council is supporting cultural representatives from more than 34 countries participating in Edinburgh's August festivals. From supporting Ukrainian artists at the Fringe, launching a new season connecting UK-to Brazil and connecting Lebanon to the Art Festival, we’re helping build bridges through culture.

The impact is measurable: last year’s work led to 27 new international collaborations. These are not one-off moments; they are long-term relationships that expand the reach of UK culture and reinforce the UK’s global standing.

At a time when global engagement is under pressure, the UK should continue to invest in the cultural spaces and platforms that best embody its values. Whether through festivals, artistic exchanges or international collaborations, these efforts demonstrate the UK as it aspires to be seen – creative, outward-looking, and committed to partnership across borders.

Scott McDonald, Chief Executive, British Council

Counter culture

In commenting on the ineffectiveness of the church when judged against a business model, Doug Morrison (Letters, 18 August) apologises that he may offend believers. As a Christian, I am not offended. He is simply defining the church in accordance with the values of our society, which affirms the primacy of the individual and assumes fulfilment comes through satisfying personal needs and desires.

But that has never been the purpose of Christianity. At the centre of Christ’s teaching is the call to turn from self-centredness and, through Jesus himself, to restore our relationship with God, our creator. Until the early 20th century, schools in Scotland taught the Westminster Shorter Catechism, which begins: “Man[kind]’s chief end is to glorify God and to enjoy him forever.” This reflects the biblical truth that our primary purpose is not self-fulfilment but to honour God and find lasting joy in Him.

Falling attendances tend not to be an issue for those churches which preach this counter-cultural message. Indeed there is evidence of growth particularly among young people who seek a deeper truth beyond the prevalent superficiality and hollow ideologies that surround them.

George Rennie, Inverness, Highland

Too little too late

The UK Government has just confirmed an MOD report of a Serious Category A nuclear leak at Faslane between 1 January and 22 April this year. Now they tell us.

Loch Long was contaminated in this latest leak. Is it still? Can we believe anything the Ministry of Defence tells us?

How long was it before they even told the locals? There must be some worried people who live around and in Faslane or went sailing in the loch in spring. Does the Westminster government care? Not a bit.

Scotland needs to protect itself and to do that, we need to govern our own country and to have any hope of doing so, love them or not, we’ll have to vote for the SNP and get behind them.

Who wants Scotland to be treated as the UK’s nuclear dumping ground? Not me!

Elizabeth Scott, Edinburgh

Banned books

Cast your mind back to 2011. The National Library of Scotland staged a Banned Books exhibition. The then National Librarian and chief executive of the National Library of Scotland, said: “Over the centuries many books have been burned, censored or challenged by the state and religious authorities, and society itself, because their contents did not conform to the political, religious or moral codes of their day.

“Libraries such as the National Library of Scotland have a vital role in freedom of expression and speech, allowing everyone to explore knowledge and ideas now and into the future.

“Our exhibition presents an opportunity for visitors to learn more about censorship… with a view to encouraging informed discussion and debate around these issues.”

So – a major change in political code since then? And the library itself is now a censor? It’s “wheest no more” for me.

When two major, historic institutions in our capital city seem to have fallen victim to political correctness on steroids, it’s time for a silent majority to speak out. Let us have informed debate, with all sides of opinion allowed freedom of expression. Let’s keep it calm, and avoid personal attacks.

As one who campaigned for a Scottish Parliament, and felt honoured to be a member of the Constitutional Convention which helped shape it, it breaks my heart to feel so out of touch with the current political code.

Moyra Forrest, Edinburgh

