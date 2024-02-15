Overcrowding in Scottish prisons has been described as a 'significant challenge' by the Scottish Government (Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

This has to rank alongside many of their craziest ideas, and but for their incompetence could have been avoided. The money that this crew has squandered over the years could maybe have built two new prisons or made vast improvements to the existing ones.

The puzzling thing is how it could have got to this stage, considering that they do their best not to jail criminals. In fact, they do their best to have lawbreakers not even appearing in court. Hopefully future elections will see the back of them.

Ian Balloch, Grangemouth, Falkirk

Trouble at sea

As the Tories wish to label the delayed and over-budget construction of two dual-fuel ferries a “colossal scandal” one wonders how they would describe the even more delayed and over-budget construction of two aircraft carriers which nearly 15 years after construction began still do not carry the aircraft they were planned to host?

Furthermore, as both the HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth continue to suffer serious “mechanical failures” (even after commissioning around five years previously) neither is now available to “lead” the “largest Nato exercise since the Cold War” so together have become an international embarrassment.

“Gargantuan disgrace”, “monstrous crime” and “titanic debacle” do not seem to match the scale of hyperbole contrived by Tories – but perhaps readers can think of more comparable words?

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry, East Lothian

History lesson

Regarding The Scotsman’s Edinburgh Castle Redcoat Cafe controversy article (13 February), I do not care what the cafe is called but I do care about the total ignorance of the Nationalist MSPs who clearly have no knowledge of Scottish history.

They seem to be under the illusion that the Jacobite rebellion was a Scotland v England issue and the Scots were defeated by the English Army (the Redcoats) at Culloden. The Jacobite rebellion was an attempt to restore the Catholic monarchy of James Stewart. This was opposed by lowland Scots who made up a majority of Cumberland’s army at Culloden. I recommend that these objectors to the cafe’s name read Common Errors in Scottish History by Gordon Donaldson.

Hamish Wilson, North Berwick, East Lothian

Brush strokes

Are the nationalists protesting at the name of the Redcoat Cafe aware of one of the most famous paintings of Scottish soldiers in action? It is “The Thin Red Line” of Scottish Highlanders, on foot, defeating Russian cavalry at the Battle of Balaclava? They were all wearing red coats, which is why the painting has that name. I think that says it all.

Peter Hopkins, Edinburgh

Seeing red

Naming an Edinburgh Castle establishment the Redcoat Café is insensitive to say the least and the fact that many Scots joined, or in the aftermath of Culloden were dragooned into, the British Army is irrelevant. The Redcoats are universally associated with “Butcher” Cumberland and his scorched earth policy and merciless treatment of anybody who stood against him, during and after the bloody events on April 16 1746. All around Inverness, men were murdered just for wearing Highland dress.

At Cumberland’s command, a ship full of prisoners was sent south to London. On board were 157 Jacobites. So appalling were the conditions on board that just 49 were alive on reaching Tilbury, with survivors reporting inhuman treatment on board, including being whipped for talking Gaelic.

Highlanders were forbidden from carrying weapons and the clan system was abolished. Clan chiefs had their lands forfeited, and many men were captured, executed, exiled or conscripted into the British Army. The smashing of the feudal clan society and the replacement of chiefs by landowners, plus the willingness of Highlanders themselves to embrace emigration, laid the grounds for the enforced Clearances of the 19th century. Traditional Gaelic culture was ruthlessly battered down and the English language was enforced across the land by rigorous teaching.

Fraser Grant, Edinburgh

Wasted breath

I read with interest letters (14 February) about the name of a cafe, no less, at Edinburgh Castle. Most of us couldn’t care less. With the likely future US president refusing to support some Nato countries against the threat of invasion from Vladimir Putin, and Israel continuing to massacre thousands of women and children in Gaza, is this really what we would rather debate?

Neil Anderson, Edinburgh

A vote’s a vote

The fact that 66 per cent of the Falkirk West vote was not for Michael Matheson (Bruce Proctor, Letters, 14 February) is irrelevant. One does not count those who do not vote as there is no way to know their preferences, if they have one. The only vote that counts is where votes are cast and counted.

Steuart Campbell, Edinburgh

Speaking up

Gerald Edwards states the obvious when he says Israel would never have responded to Hamas had they not attacked their country (Letters, 13 February). I don’t forget that for a moment, but I’d like to remind Mr Edwards that there is a long history behind this war.

Amnesty International’s recent investigation shows Israel imposes a system of oppression and domination against Palestinians across all areas under its control: in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and against Palestinian refugees. This amounts to apartheid, and is a crime against humanity under international law.

Laws, policies and practices which are intended to maintain a cruel system of control over Palestinians have left them fragmented geographically and politically, frequently impoverished, and in a constant state of fear and insecurity. In May 2021, Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, a neighbourhood in occupied East Jerusalem, began protesting against Israel’s plan to forcibly evict them from their homes to make way for Jewish settlers. Many of the families are refugees, who settled in Sheikh Jarrah after being forcibly displaced around the time of Israel’s establishment as a state in 1948. These people are constantly targeted by Israel authorities who dispossess them of their land and homes for the benefit of Jewish Israelis.

Speaking up in support of Palestinian rights is simply a recognition that Palestinians also have the right to exist in peace, without harassment.

Carolyn Taylor, Broughty Ferry, Dundee

Solar sense?

Bruce Raffell tells us “There's never been a better time to change up to solar” (Business, 13 February). The article was all about getting householders and businesses to buy solar panels from the Forster Group where he is commercial director. Mr Raffell was duty bound to bring in the magic words “battle climate change” and “helping to save our planet”.

Over the last 12 months gas supplied 34 per cent of UK electricity, solar 4.7 per cent, wind provided by 11,000 turbines 30.4 per cent and nuclear 14.2 per cent. Perhaps Bruce Raffell, being in the renewables industry, can tell Scotsman readers why their electricity bills are so high when we were assured that electricity generated by wind and solar electricity was going to dramatically reduce our electricity bills.

Clark Cross, Linlithgow, West Lothian

Turn off

Radio 2 DJ Steve Wright's death is, literally, another nail in the coffin of British radio light entertainment. You only have to tune in to his afternoon show replacement Scott Mills for a few minutes to see what I mean. I doubt we'll ever again hear the likes of Sid the manager, Mr Angry or the priceless Gervaise the hairdresser.

I rarely listen to Radio 1 or 2 these days, apart from Sunday for the magisterial Johnnie Walker's Sound of the 70s. We Baby Boomers are rapidly becoming the forgotten audience of the good old days.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Socks appeal

Last Saturday was not the first time Scotland has been the victim of a wrong decision by a referee (Ewen Peters, Letters, 14 February).

I remember England turning up at Murrayfield wearing blue stockings, which is not their colour, and thinking this could cost us the match. Rob Andrew handled in a ruck and because of his blue socks the referee thought he was Scottish and awarded a penalty to England, which won them the match.

Another time at Murrayfield Wales took a lineout with the wrong ball and a try was awarded which should have been disallowed. The South African referee cost Scotland a World Cup match against Australia by awarding a penalty to the wrong side. Scotland have every right to complain. The match result should be overturned

Colin McAllister, St Andrews, Fife

