She has hatred in her heart for a large section of the electorate, insulting a significant number of people who do not happen to share her views. Margaret Thatcher, in particular, seems to have been the conduit for her loathing. However, her own family cherry picked what suited them of Thatcher’s policies, enjoying the opportunity to buy their council house – a step up that Sturgeon has denied others under her leadership.

It is this hatred, seemingly formed from an early age, that has driven her on a course that has divided an entire nation. It has caused continual conflict and angst, particularly since the democratic vote for Scotland to remain in the United Kingdom did not produce the answer that she craves. Democracy is a concept that she clearly does not understand unless it is on her terms.

The outpouring of venom rained upon the Tories during the Laura Kuenssberg interview on Sunday would not have been tolerated had it been any other section of society. Had this hatred been expressed towards anyone of an ethnic minority, Sturgeon would surely have been in breach of the law, which would clearly be a resigning matter.

Nicola Sturgeon (right) told Laura Kuenssberg: ‘I detest the Tories and everything they stand for’ (Picture: Russell Cheyne/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her outburst is a symptom of a malaise that is all too prevalent today, an intolerance of the other. Those in positions of power should lead by example. The leader of the SNP has fallen very far short.

Jane Ball, Cardrona, Scottish Borders

Sheer nastiness

The First Minister should be utterly ashamed of herself and the intemperate and dangerous language she used on the Laura Kuenssberg BBC show. It is just less than a year since the tragic death of the Tory MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death in his constituency office. It is just a few weeks since a baying mob of nationalist supporters spewed out their bile against Tory party members simply attending their Scottish conference. Is it even possible to imagine the sort of volcanic eruption of vitriol that would have poured down on Douglas Ross MSP had he said: “I detest the SNP and everything they stand for”?

The First Minister’s lame excuses and lack of any sort of apology speaks volumes about her and her values. Scratch the surface of the SNP and it will not take long to discover the sheer nastiness and unpleasantness of their nationalist ambitions.

Her behaviour and comments ill befits the high office she holds and when her mask slips, we discover the real person.

Richard Allison, Edinburgh

Kiddie politics

Nicola Sturgeon really, really hates the Tories. Because the Tories are not speaking to her and disrespected her. The First Minister discloses private conversations she had with the Prime Minister so as to embarrass the PM and get one back on her.

This is the politics of the school playground. The return of maturity to politics in Scotland would be welcome.

Bruce Halliday, Dumfries

A little respect

In May last year I wrote to your paper with a letter headed “Do you hate us?" The First Minister seems to have answered that question unequivocally – that is, if you voted Conservative.

The four nations that make up the United Kingdom will always have their differences but if they resort to “hate” there really is little hope for the future. The First Minister should consider what it would be like were there to be a separation and she hated her next-door neighbour who previously had been her biggest trading partner?

May I suggest that there would be greater chance that Scotland could be a wholly separate nation were there to be more love and mutual respect ?

Nicola Sturgeon might like to try this approach although, at the moment, she seems to be working on the theory that we, the English, will get so fed up with Scotland’s antics that we shall propose the separation she so desires.

Jim Bell, Hay-on-Wye, Hereford

Awkward truths

The First Minister talks of a “basic lack of respect” between the UK and Scotland. Yet she disrespectfully “detests” Conservatives. The Institute of Fiscal Studies considers that Scotland, via the UK Barnett Formula, is empowered to spend £1.30 per head versus £1 per capita in England. Presumably this is an example of her charge of “aggressive” Unionism.

As for “full frontal” attacks on devolution – who is calling for abolition of the Scottish Parliament? Practically no-one. Perhaps she means to identify those with the temerity to question her Party over public value on ferries, education, waiting lists, Prestwick, Bifab, Kinlochleven...

It is in truth these questions that she finds detestable!

Cllr Peter Smaill, Conservative, Midlothian East, Borthwick, Midlothian

Exasperated

Well, at least Liz Truss got one thing right, Nicola Sturgeon is indeed an absolute attention seeker. I'm no big fan of the Conservatives but up here in Aberdeenshire I've voted for them and the Lib Dems, in all ten elections since 2007 to keep out the SNP.

I don't “hate” or “despise” them but their leaders’ hypocrisy, pretendy socialism, incompetence, obsession with the break-up of the UK and lies about the costs, cuts and upset of independence fill me with contempt and anger – and exasperation with the pro-UK parties.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Be careful...

An interesting point in your editorial on Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to “turn” the next general election into an independence referendum (October 10). As the editorial rightly says, elections are fought on many issues. One unforeseen effect the plan will have is on lukewarm Tory support. Conservative support is damaged by Liz Truss, and many may stay away from the polls, but if Nicola's plan comes to fruition, I suspect Tories in Scotland would come out to vote, because of this one issue.

William Ballantine, Bo'ness, West Lothian

Resign now

The First Minister’s “I detest Tories” comment was appalling. Democracy requires respect for the views of others – even those you disagree with, but comments that attack people rather than beliefs are deeply offensive and hateful.She has the right to detest Conservative policies but to detest the people who happen to believe in those policies is a disgrace to her, to Scotland, and to the Scottish Parliament.Having been offered the chance to clarify her comments, she declined. She should resign.

Brian Barbour, Berwick Upon Tweed, Northumberland

Count me out

As a former supporter of Independence, I never thought I would be writing this letter. Examining the past record of the SNP and their disastrous waste of precious resources, I find myself wondering, in the event of a frightening Yes vote, will there be an opportunity for those in disagreement to retain British citizenship? I have no wish, at this time of life, to see my pension, my taxes, my limited future (age wise) disappear in a flurry of ferry-like decisions as we face up to challenges and appoint panels to investigate what is going wrong.

James Watson, Dunbar, East Lothian

No way back

Has Nicola Sturgeon destroyed her own credibility? With the use of the word “detest” with regard to Tories she has shown the depth of her dislike for a rival political party. While she might think this is acceptable, and she does because she refused to withdraw that word, it is certainly not diplomatic. Worse than that, it contradicts her own newly minted “code of conduct” to show a “more friendly face” when campaigning for Indyref2.

In fact, she has just sealed the fate of Indyref2 and herself. How can Ms Sturgeon expect to deal with Liz Truss when her open detestation of her and all she stands for is apparent? No matter what Nicola Sturgeon says her comments must also apply to anyone who voted Tory. The SNP policy of divisiveness is on open display. There is no way back for Nicola Sturgeon.

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Undemocratic?

For years Nicola Sturgeon has claimed to represent all of Scotland's people but her latest outburst seems to cast doubt upon her looking after the interests of all Scots irrespective of their political persuasions.

Only she knows whether she genuinely “detests” her opponents or whether her statement was made to bolster her image with the party faithful. At a time when she is supposedly trying to build bridges with Liz Truss with a view to working more closely together in the interests of all of the UK's inhabitants, it seems strange that she should be so outspoken against people who don't agree with her particular ideology.

Isn't respecting other people's political beliefs even if they differ from your own a cornerstone of being able to live in a democracy, or doesn't she believe in democracy?

Bob MacDougall, Kippen, Stirlingshire

Silver lining

Nicola Sturgeon has reiterated that, should the Supreme Court's decision go against her and there's no 2023 referendum, she will treat the next general election as a de facto referendum.

Can we therefore assume that, as Alex Salmond did before her, she will immediately resign if the separatists achieve less than 50 per cent of the vote? That'll at least guarantee something beneficial results from so pointless a charade.

Martin Redfern, Melrose, Roxburghshire

