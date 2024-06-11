Readers' Letters: SNP should follow European examples and call early election

Reader has a suggestion for SNP in the wake of election turmoil in Europe

As a consequence of performing poorly in the latest EU elections, the incumbent leaders of the local parliaments of France and Belgium are dissolving their own Parliaments and calling early elections.

Can we rely on the SNP to follow this example – set by their beloved EU neighbours – after the UK General Election of 4 July when they are routed from Westminster?That truly would herald Scotland’s “Independence Day”.Free at last from the yoke around our necks caused by 17 years of the rotten SNP government and the chaos that their incompetence rains on this, proud nation!

Michael Officer, Bridge of Earn, Pethshire

President Emmanuel Macron has called snap parliamentary elections later this month in the wake of a big victory for his rival Marine Le Pen's National Rally in the European Parliament vote (Picture: Getty Images)

Beware ‘Frexit’

With France and Germany, and several others, showing signs of cracking politically under at least partly the stresses of mass immigration and election results, there are definite indications that the EU is in bad, if not terminally bad, shape. What would happen if, for example, there was a French “Frexit”? Should the EU eventually break up or be drastically reformed, goodness, what will the SNP do without them as their panacea, their get out of jail card, their saviour-in-chief?

Incidentally, I voted Remain, thinking it the most secure future for my kids and grandkids and have no axe to grind.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

Labour’s chance

It seems obvious now more than ever that the Scottish Conservative leadership crisis gives Anas Sarwar a huge opportunity to make Scottish Labour the real alternative to the SNP at the next Holyrood election.

However, while at Westminster Labour can win and form a government simply by not being the Tories it will require more from Scottish Labour to get over the line.

While Labour is doing well just now by allowing the SNP to blunder I can’t see the SNP continuing to do that and I fully expect leader John Swinney to find his feet as First Minister. So Labour now has two years to set out a positive vision for Scotland and to come up with policies that create wealth, fix our NHS and Education systems and get on top of crime and drug deaths. If Labour can do this the next election is there’s for the taking. If the plan is for the SNP to blunder Labour to victory then I think we will have another election where Labour rues missed chances in Scotland.

Alexander Lunn, Edinburgh

Game for expenses

I see John Swinney, Maree Todd and Angus Robertson have been lucky enough to get their hands on tickets for the Germany/Scotland match. Then, after the game, they’re going to retire to a beer garden along with their security staff and special advisors to discuss “Scottish-German relations” with the locals over a litre or two of Germany’s finest.

So, it’s really a business trip, right? It would be interesting to see what all their expenses come to compared to those of Douglas Ross.

Bruce A Proctor, Stonehaven, Aberdeen

Look homeward

Environmentalism is now focusing mainly on the conjectural mechanisms, suspicions and hoped-for preventative measures against widely feared risks of adverse climate changes. The release of huge funding for these environmental endeavours, with very active political emphasis stimulated and supported by the authorities mainly in the Western nations, seems to know no bounds.

Decarbonisation, the postulated but entirely unproven means of offsetting future adverse climate change, is being pursued erratically, as in the UK Net Zero policy, now legally-binding. It is costing vast monies from taxation, seriously undermining our investment in public spending essentials and industries and foisting severe lifestyle changes on us while progressively restricting our putative democratically assured freedoms.

Meanwhile, the output of manmade carbon dioxide (CO2) by Eastern nations, such as China and India, increasingly dependent on energy from burning fossil fuels, is accelerating apace. The use of fossil fuels allows vast advantages for their industrial costs and competitiveness.

More than two thirds of the world's CO2, the alleged villain causing dangerous climate changes, are emitted from these nations, whose authorities have, in effect, rejected meaningful restraint of greenhouse gas output. Therefore, I believe it to be imperative that much of the huge resources at present wasted on UK decarbonisation be diverted and spent instead on serious, palpable, proven, immediate, albeit banal, environmental problems. These include our decaying national infrastructure, sewage-fouled water and potholes on highways.

Charles Wardrop, Perth

Ferry point

While Stewart McDonald makes some interesting points in his article “Yes, we have an immigration problem – but not the one you think” (8 June), the simple answer to “there are too few coming” is that if illegal migrants came across the North Sea and we relied on Calmac, there wouldn't be any boats to pick them up.

John Barrett, Gifford, East Lothian

D-Day error?

I agree that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak leaving the D-Day events early was an insult to the veterans who fought on 6 June 1944, but what about the German Chancellor being there? Was that also not an insult to the D-Day veterans? This was a day for the Allies: Britain, Canada, the United States and France. The Germans had no right to be there.

OK, time heals and enmity cannot be held onto forever but there is a time and place and this was definitely not the time or place. Who on earth thought it was a good idea to invite the German Chancellor and why did he not have the wit to decline the invitation? It cannot have been a comfortable day for him. What the D-Day veterans thought, I shudder to think! It must have been terribly upsetting for them and spoilt an otherwise unforgettable day

Hilary J Cameron, Culloden, Highland

King’s gambit

Susan Morrison's article in Saturday's Scotsman on the elaborate methods made to fool the Nazis prior to D-Day was of huge interest. I have a clear memory, as a small boy, of standing in a street in Kirkwall to watch a line of very official cars going past. I was told that the slim, uniformed figure in the back seat of one car was King George VI, going to inspect his fleet in Scapa Flow.

Our intelligence knew the enemy kept a very close eye on the Royal Family and would assume that the King was going to inspect the fleet before it sailed for an invasion of Norway. Many years later I learned that this was part of the huge deception plan to draw attention away from the build-up in the south of England.

All credit to our Royal Family in playing a part in this elaborate scheme.

Sandy Macpherson, Edinburgh

Hail Taylor

American pop star Taylor Swift is fostering celebration and emotions that are deeply heartfelt, community inspired, considerate and kind hearted.

I believe that her world of music is creating a watershed with her crowd influence and behaviour. She is turning the page away from the drink and drug-related, feckless and litter strewn concerts and festivals that have taken place in the past. May her followers become our current generation of role models for the setting of standards in public life – not just from those who govern us, but for all of us who are governed.

May she be the initiator of an era of greatest conduct in all our cities: integrity, respect, orderliness and cleanliness – when we get together to enjoy ourselves and have wonderful fun.

Deirdre Kinloch Anderson, Longniddry, East Lothian

Swift taxation

According to Edinburgh District Council, the Taylor Swift concerts at Murrayfield have benefited the local economy to the tune of £77 million and “put Edinburgh on the map”.

This is very impressive, and I hope that all concert goers had a great time.

It would have been even more impressive if Edinburgh City Council had imposed a 1 per cent Taylor Swift tax and the £770,000 raised could have been used to make a start on the potholes that blight the city and are an embarrassment when visitors come.

I for one would not mind if it was insisted that pink Tarmac was used as a means of recognising the source of the funding.

If more concerts are planned by more big-name acts, then we can also make a start on embarrassing pavements, street lighting, graffiti, fly tipping, empty council houses, homelessness, cycle lanes...

Wait a minute, I am getting carried away.

Michael Buxton, South Queensferry, Edinburgh

Gaelic requirement

​I have just spent a very pleasant few days in Inverness-shire and Ross-shire. What utterly astonished me is the nonsense, expense and danger of having Gaelic on road signs. My concern is for visitors to the highlands, especially foreign visitors who would find this completely confusing and highly dangerous.

I knew roughly where I was going and but when having to read road signs was thrown by Gaelic taking preference over English - it necessitates slowing down and taking time to decipher where to go. Who are these signs for? Locals who are Gaelic speakers, who I am sure are few and far between, would not need road signs as they know where they are going. Road signs are for visitors and Gaelic inclusion is completely unnecessary. This is purely political point scoring, no other reason and another complete waste of money by this spendthrift nationalist regime.

My advice to Highland Council - abandon dangerous Gaelic on road signs, they must cause accidents.

Douglas Cowe, Kingseat, Aberdeenshire

