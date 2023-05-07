It’s interesting that at Humza Yousaf’s anti-poverty summit on Tuesday he paved the way for “bold” tax decisions (for that surely reads “tax increases”) and “targeted benefits”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf at this week's anti-poverty summit (Picture: Peter Summers/Getty)

The former, of course, is the SNP way, and as we know, the nationalists have made Scotland the highest income-taxed part of the UK. The latter, though, marks a directional change for the separatist administration. In return for higher taxation in Scotland we have become used to universal benefits, which the SNP has long found to be a middle-class vote winner.

Targeting benefits is very much a Westminster Tory government strategy; essentially to provide support where it is most needed. It is, therefore, surprising the SNP apparently plans to adopt the Tories' fiscally prudent policy by, so Yousaf implies, reducing dependence on universal benefits. A key difference, however, will remain between the SNP and the Tories; at Westminster, targeted benefits are accompanied by lower taxes for many tens of millions resident elsewhere in the UK. Based on Yousaf's comments at the summit, it seems that rather than cutting income tax, he plans to increase the income tax burden for so many Scots yet further.

Martin Redfern, Melrose, Roxburghshire

Patrick’s pics

For those who didn’t get Patrick Harvie’s leaflet through the door, he quotes his successes as the £25 child payment, rent control and free buses for under-22s – which I thought were SNP policies.

He does not mention the deposit return scheme nor low emissions zones, probably because they are vote losers concocted by the Greens. He claims he has secured “a record £150 million” for cycle lanes to help Deliveroo.

There are seven colour photos, all featuring Harvie; The captions are “Patrick with...” and “Patrick visiting...” It’s like seeing his holiday snaps. Such a modest man.

George Craig, Glasgow

Old home week

Hospitals at Home was presented this week on the BBC news as a great Scottish innovation.

It is indeed, but it’s worth noting that it has, to my understanding, been in operation (excuse the pun) in NHS England for at least two years.

(Dr) A McCormick, Dumfries

Energy failure

Twelve years ago, then SNP leader Alex Salmond described Scotland as the new “Saudi Arabia of renewables”. Our country has turned out to be anything but as jobs created have fallen to record lows while the offshore wind companies are making a fortune. The current SNP energy policy has created very few jobs, with most wind turbines being built abroad and renewable energy costs rising, producing very large energy bills for Scottish consumers .

Dennis Forbes Grattan, Bucksburn, Aberdeen

Party pooper

This week is party time, with the Coronation of King Charles III and The Eurovision Song Contest.

In one of these events many nations are represented as people travel from all over the world to dress up in ridiculous camp outfits, speak and sing in strange foreign languages and deploy an eccentric collection of outlandish stage props. Those for whom it is not their cup of tea would rather die than participate, but fortunately nobody takes it very seriously.

I know which party I’m looking forward to.

Neil Barber, Edinburgh

Write to Scotland on Sunday

