Half of additional care home beds to reduce delayed discharge taken up by health boards

Struggling health boards have taken up more than half of the additional care home beds funded by a Scottish Government intervention aimed at reducing the pressures on hospitals.

Nicola Sturgeon announced her government would put £8m towards paying for around 300 temporary care home beds in a bid to alleviate the pressures on the NHS over the winter which caused plummeting Accident and Emergency performance and sparked emergency responses from health boards.

New management information published by the government today states at least 162 people have taken up what is called “interim care placements” since the funding was announced in early January.

However this is likely an underestimate due to the lack of information from five health and social care partnerships (HSCPs) for the last week.

The figures state around 50 to 60 people have been discharged from hospital into these temporary beds in care homes each week, with 55 in the last week, 58 the week before, and 49 in the previous week.

In total, 473 people in are in interim care placements in Scotland, below the 600 estimate produced by the government at the start of the year.

The £8m funding allows HSCPs to purchase beds at 25 per cent over the standard care home rate, with the government promising to “utilise every bed possible”.

The health secretary, Humza Yousaf previously said: "These interim beds may not be a family's first, or indeed second, choice for their relative. But I hope families agree in the current circumstances this is about making the best choice for those in our care.

"This measure will only be in place for a limited period of time to directly support our hospitals to deal with pressures at the front door.

"However, it will enable some people to move from an acute setting to a more appropriate community one, recognising the risk of prolonged stays in hospital."

However, unions have cast doubt on the plans with the Royal College of Nursing stating that the move was an attempt at a “short-term fix” and did not represent progress on underlying, structural issues facing the Scottish NHS.

Also announced in early January were plans to recruit around 200 additional staff for the NHS 24 service.

Mr Yousaf has faced repeated calls for his resignation from opposition politicians due to the ongoing struggles facing the health service and record poor performance in emergency departments across Scotland.

However he and the First Minister have so far resisted these calls.

