Unionists, be careful what you wish for. Remaining a devolved part of the UK is no longer an option. Becoming an integral part of the UK would be a horrid shock.

In Scotland we have free prescriptions, University education, bus passes for the old, disabled and under-22s. We have free personal and nursing care, 1,140 hours of free early learning and child care, free eye tests, Scottish Child payments now increased to £25 a week per child and so much more.

So “I don’t want anything to change”, is no longer an option as Brexit destroys our prosperity and Conservative politicians tinker with the UK’s economy to disastrous effect. If the choice is to be between Westminster and its clear desire to curtail Holyrood’s powers or voting for Independence when the time comes, I know which I shall vote for: Independence which sets us free to choose the government we want.

Elizabeth Scott, Edinburgh

Daily delight

I did enjoy my novel Brexit Advent calendar. As you move on to the next day, another door closed!

John V Lloyd, Inverkeithing, Fife

Oh, the irony

An SNP MP, parroting what is clearly the party line, tells us that the UK government’s possible questioning of the legality of the SNP’s new Gender Law across the whole of the country is a clear “attack on Democracy”.

What, we must wonder, does the same MP think about the refusal to accept the verdict of a transparent and lawful referendum in 2014, in which her side had all the advantages, but which was resoundingly lost by her party? Perhaps she believes there are two different kinds of democracy.

Whatever the case, the lack of self-awareness or of any sense of irony is palpable.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh

Healthy interest

The Scotsman interview with the Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields was as notable for what the Moderator of the Church of Scotland didn’t say as for what he did (26 December). The suggestion of a wealth tax to combat the cost of living crisis, the excessive liberalisation of abortion and opposition to a de facto referendum are all subjects close to Dr Greenshields’ heart but there was little on homelessness or health. It was coincidental that both subjects were featured on the same page a day later with a Platform by Dr Greenshields on the next page. While there was a suggestion in that about funding health instead of nuclear weapons, there was nothing about the thousands waiting for major operations, the 40,000+ that have waited over 12 hours to be seen at A&E this year, many dying as a result, and the 40 or so a week dying of Covid in Scotland or the thousands with long Covid. By health secretary Humza Yousaf’s own admission, health is in crisis, although he’s in denial it’s his or his Government’s fault.

There was no mention at all of homelessness, instead Dr Greenshields claims that churches and charities are providing “food, finance and warm spaces”. As Labour MSP Foysol Choudhury states (27 December) “nobody in this country should be forced into homelessness”. He rightly questions why accommodation could be found at the height of the pandemic but can’t be found now.

Given the seriousness of both issues, surely the Church should be prioritising the health and shelter of the nation rather than an unworkable wealth tax on assets. Far better to consider a progressive charitable giving levy for the richest 10 per cent that is automatically deducted like a basic stakeholder pension. While voluntary, earners would need to openly opt out to helping those in most need. Health and shelter would be prioritised, with philanthropic churches benefiting too.

Neil Anderson, Edinburgh

EV come...

West Lothian Council has taken a bold step and has stopped giving electric vehicle owners free electricity but why do it in the first place? Since charging points were introduced in West Lothian, EV owners have been given £265,000 of free electricity. How much money in Scotland was taken from the poor council tax payer and given to the rich EV owner? £2 million? £3m? £6m? It is to be hoped that the other 31 councils in Scotland will now start charging EV owners and thus reduce the burden on council tax payers.

More good news for taxpayers. EVs will be charged Vehicle Excise Duty. Bad news – not until 1 April 2025. Why the delay?

Clark Cross, Linlithgow, West Lothian

Pressure points

It is not just antibiotics that are in short supply, the whole problem starts with a shortage of GPs (your report, 28 December). The faults in the NHS begin with the triage or computerised appointments systems whereby patients in need who are unaware of the consequences of their symptoms can easily be put off.

We really need more medically trained frontline staff at the entry point to the system but therein lies the first problem. Too many cases are being missed simply due to pressure. Mr Yousaf ultimately has responsibility to correct this but seems unable.

Nicola Sturgeon needs to step in, but perhaps having been a health secretary herself she is loathe to. The result is precisely what we are all experiencing right now: stasis. Something or someone has to change.

Gerald Edwards, Glasgow

Branded a waste

It is reported that the BBC spent more than £7 million on a rebranding exercise, creating new logos for its TV channels and digital services. This from an organisation that was so strapped for cash that it had to start to ask senior citizens to pay for their licence fee. It would appear that older viewers are just being used as cash cows, as now most of the “advertising’” on the BBC is to promote the iPlayer, where most of the broadcasting effort appears to be focused.

If the BBC wants to compete with the non-licence fee channels then let them do so by raising money up-front rather than sneaking an increase in income through the withdrawal of the free licence fee to senior citizens.James Watson, Dunbar, East Lothian

Bad sports

Judging by all the practice the sons of the Steppes are putting in globally, have the Russians inside knowledge that defenestration is shortly to become an Olympic sport?

Mark Boyle, Johnstone, Renfrewshire

Write to The Scotsman

