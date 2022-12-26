Earlier this month, Scotland recorded its coldest night of the year, with temperatures plummeting as low as minus 15.6C in some parts of the country.

An estimated 250 homeless people died in Scotland last year (Picture: Phil Wilkinson)

As temperatures dropped, hundreds were sadly sleeping on our cold streets, often with just a thin layer of clothing between themselves and the freezing ground. This is not only a risk to health but, in some heart-breaking cases, to life. I was shocked when leaving my office in Leith to see the number of people who were sleeping in shop doorways and I know that, unfortunately, this is common across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

I was saddened to see the extent of homelessness in Edinburgh, particularly in the context of the devastatingly cold weather. And the number of people experiencing homelessness may be even higher than we can see, as the cost-of-living crisis may force many into ‘hidden’ forms of homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent Homeless Monitor Report, by the charity Crisis, estimated that of some 14,250 households who had experienced core homelessness, approximately 880 had used “unconventional accommodation” such as cars. To tackle housing instability and homelessness, we must develop a robust monitoring framework which allows us to recognise the extent of those who are without a home and living in these kinds of conditions. Only when this is recognised, can we stop people slipping through the gaps and offer target support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Records of Scotland recently released statistics showing that 250 homeless individuals died in Scotland last year. This is no less than a tragedy and will sadly become worse when we the weather deteriorates and we experience extreme cold snaps. On December 13, I raised this matter in the Holyrood parliament and pushed for the Scottish Government to develop a framework which will respond to our homelessness crises in both the short and long term.

The Scottish Government’s response to the Covid pandemic saw people who were sleeping rough given accommodation in hotels or other such places. I want to see the Scottish Government make similar provisions during extreme weather, such as cold spells, as part of its Ending Homelessness Together Action Plan. I also want to see the plan prioritise a transition to settled accommodation, so that homeless people who are offered single-room accommodation in a crisis are not then pushed back out on to the streets once the government deems the problems have passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the government could provide housing for public health reasons during the Covid pandemic, why can’t they provide it now? The Scottish Government’s response to me in parliament, sadly, was lacking in any such commitment.

The effects of homelessness are sadly even more profound if you are from a black or ethnic minority background. Recent research from the Institute of Social Policy, Housing and Equalities Research at Heriot-Watt University, which focused its analysis on England, found that “homelessness disproportionately impacts on Black and minoritised ethnic communities” and that there is an “apparent link between homelessness and race discrimination” in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish Government must urgently monitor these factors in Scotland and put into place effective, preventative frameworks so that we don’t see similar inequalities happening in Scotland. The Scottish Government’s Ending Homelessness Together Action Plan must commit to preventing homelessness from disproportionately affecting those from ethnic minority backgrounds. Only by recognising the problem and making a commitment in legislation to prevent it can we tackle racial inequality.

There are also growing concerns that refugees and asylum seekers are more likely to experience homelessness in Scotland. It is shocking that those who come to the UK in search of safety – with some having fled war or human rights abuses – are cast aside and left to live on the cold, harsh streets instead of being given a warm Scottish welcome. Access to adequate housing is a human right and it is deplorable that some are denied this because of the colour of their skin, their ethnic background or their country of origin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, the demand for social housing stock in Scotland is extremely high. Edinburgh, in particular, is struggling with a lack of housing and the pressure is being felt by the families and students across the board. Such is the inability of students to get housing in Edinburgh currently that I am organising a parliamentary roundtable in the New Year to urgently review this problem and seek solutions. Councils are under increasing pressure to deliver services, such as social housing, because of rising prices.

So, what is the solution? We urgently need a two-pronged approach which both builds more social and affordable housing, in addition to also prioritising equal access to settled housing for all within the relevant legislation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only once increased funding is released and the housing stock is expanded can we begin to implement a new, equitable housing framework which is anti-racist and also seeks to remove barriers to settled housing which sadly exist for some of our population in Scotland. Nobody in this country should be forced into homelessness. This Christmas, thousands of people in Scotland are homeless. Let’s take concrete action now, so that homelessness can become a thing of Christmas past.