Readers' letters: Scotland needs a Recall of MSPs Act

The Recall of MPs Act 2015 makes provision for constituents to be able to recall their Members of Parliament and call a by-election. Last year Margaret Ferrier, an SNP MP, was subject to such a recall petition and was dismissed.

Why does Scotland not have a Recall of MSPs Act? Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has written to First Minister Humza Yousaf offering his assistance if the Scottish Parliament wishes to introduce a recall mechanism for MSPs. As is the norm the Scottish Government spokesperson declined and said that this was a matter for the Scottish Parliament adding. that Graham Simpson MSP has obtained the right to introduce a Members Bill on recall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Why has it taken nine long years after the 2015 Recall Act for the Scottish Parliament to belatedly get to this stage? Graham Simpson is a Conservative MSP so will his proposed Bill stand any chance?

Michael Matheson has not attended the Scottish Parliament since quitting his government job (Picture: Lisa Ferguson)

Clark Cross, Linlithgow, West Lothian

Holyrood’s failings

An interesting article from Susan Dalgety (Scotsman, 23 March) on problems with UK politics, with particular reference to devolution.

The faults with devolution are clear – the Holyrood committee system is too weak, the Holyrood voting system needs reform, and the quality of politicians could be better.

I am surprised that no-one mentions finance; the flaw here being that Holyrood is not responsible for raising most of what it spends – it is too easy to blame the source of the cash for everything ( Westminster). This leads to irresponsibility.

William Ballantine, Bo’ness, West Lothian

Waspi women

No doubt many of the “Waspi women” affected by the pension age rising were not only unaware of the changes but also badly hit by it.

But should this mean every one of the 3.5 million women affected should get compensation which will cost bilions? I was always aware that my pension age would be 66 and not 65 and therefore worked an extra year, and every woman I know was aware of the changes. Should they all be compensated, or just those who didn't know? What level of proof will be required?

On TV yesterday Labour’s Anneliese Dodds refused to say if a Labour government would pay compensation, despite being reminded that during the 2019 election they committed to paying it. We haven’t heard the last of this.

Allan Sutherland, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Winners and losers

I don’t think my view will be popular but no-one has talked about the “injustice” to men from the start of the pension!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In early days particular, men tended to be the main contributors into the pension pot. Their contributions were not put into some pot to pay future pensions but was used as ordinary tax income. Men tended to die seven years sooner than women so, in effect they waited longer to get their pension and received it, on average, for less time; thus costing the taxpayer less. I’m afraid all tax changes involve winners and losers and, often of necessity, require to be implemented quickly.

James Watson, Dunbar. East Lothian

Off the rails

A cliche of these times is “health and safety gone mad”. A classic example of this is the announcement that the well loved and much used steam train to Mallaig (the Harry Potter train) has been banned from the line because it has vintage coaches with “slam doors” that cannot be shut remotely by the driver.

The fact that it has been operating for 40 years without a single accident is completely ignored by the jobsworths, and the fact that hundreds of Highland people depend on the tourists brought to the likes of Morar and Mallaig seems to be of no interest to the uncaring bureaucrats who took this stupid decision.

Whatever next? Fence off the mountains in case someone falls off? That’s the logic of this foolish decision.

James Duncan, Edinburgh

Sensible royals

Anent Princess Kate, the recent trolls on our “unsocial” media are akin to their numerous equivalents in 1997, who insolently demanded that Her Majesty return to London from Balmoral where, as their grandmother, she was quite rightly caring for William’s and Harry’s wellbeing immediately after their mother had died in a car crash in Paris.

She was thus protecting them from the inevitable intrusion and publicity, while beginning to prepare them for whatever the aftermath might be, just as Kate and William have done and are doing for their children. Thank goodness for common-sense royals, despite the idiotic ignoramuses!

John Birkett, St Andrews, Fife

Urban contempt

The SNP-Green government’s contempt for rural Scotland is evident with the passing of the Wildlife Management and Muirburn Bill (Scotsman, 22 March).

This SNP legislation will once again make the lives of those living and working in rural Scotland more difficult through burdensome wildlife management licensing schemes and heavy-handed new regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, Bill is deeply flawed, ignoring the interests of our rural communities who will suffer the consequences.

We need political representation that stands up for rural Scotland by opposing SNP-Green assaults on rural ways of life. To protect our rural economy and culture, SNP and Green Party politicians must be voted out in every corner of Scotland.

Cllr Alastair Redman, Port Charlotte, Isle of Islay, Argyll and Bute

Write to The Scotsman