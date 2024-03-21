SNP told to clarify whether Michael Matheson is off sick as MSPs consider iPad report

Michael Matheson resigned as health secretary, Image: Jane Barlow/Press Association.

Michael Matheson has been urged to clarify if he is off sick after attending constituency events but not parliament as he faces a standards probe into his conduct.

The former SNP health secretary has not attended the Scottish Parliament since quitting his government job six weeks ago.

Mr Matheson resigned after tallying up a data roaming bill on a parliamentary iPad worth almost £11,000 – caused by his sons using the device to watch football during a family holiday to Morocco – which he initially paid for using expenses, before agreeing to cover the amount himself.

The Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) – the cross-party group of MSPs tasked with the running of Parliament – last week concluded Mr Matheson had broken the code of conduct for members over his handling of the bill, and referred his case to Holyrood’s Standards, Procedures and Public Appointments Committee to consider sanctions. Earlier today the committee began its investigation into Mr Matheson’s conduct.

It had been reported that the Falkirk West MSP was on “sick leave”. Mr Matheson voted remotely in favour of a Scottish Government motion that refused to give consent to UK legislation on the economic activity of public bodies on Wednesday, and again yesterday on the wildlife bill.

A representative of George Adam, the minister for parliamentary business, contacted the Scottish Conservatives on Tuesday morning requesting a pairing arrangement because Mr Matheson was "unwell and unable to work".They asked for a pair to be arranged "all this week" and potentially next week too, if he was still unwell.

Despite the reports that Mr Matheson was unwell, he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he had taken part in an event in his constituency, organised by PoweringFutures. Mr Matheson said that he “had the pleasure to attend” the event, which “had five schools from across Falkirk present their findings and solutions”.

A Scottish Conservative spokesperson said: “The SNP and Michael Matheson must clarify whether the former health secretary is off sick or not.

“If he is fit to work, then his constituents should not have to put up with a part-time MSP who neglects his duties in parliament.”

The speculation over Mr Matheson potentially avoiding Holyrood comes as Scottish Secretary Alister Jack wrote to First Minister Humza Yousaf offering his assistance if the Scottish Parliament wished to replicate regulations at Westminster allowing politicians to be recalled by their constituents.

In the letter, Mr Jack said that “there has been debate and commentary on the lack of a recall mechanism for members of the Scottish Parliament”.

He added: “I am writing to offer the UK Government’s assistance in introducing a recall mechanism for MSPs.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “It is for the Parliament to lead on matters relating to the recall or disqualification of its members.

“Graham Simpson MSP has obtained the right to introduce a Member’s Bill on recall and the Scottish Government will consider the detail of that when introduced.”